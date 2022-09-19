Submit Release
USU’s Small Farm Water Quality Improvement Project

Applications due on September 30.

Utah State University Extension, in partnership with the Utah Division of Water Quality (DWQ), are excited to offer a grant opportunity to help improve water quality on small farms throughout the State.

The focus of this program is to improve water quality rather than conservation or efficiency.

All 4-H/FFA youth and adult ag producers are invited to apply! Here are some of the grant details:

• Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 (includes a 20% match)
• Awards assist with fencing, piping, infrastructure, etc.
• Applications are due by September 30th

To learn more, visit here: https://bit.ly/3pPowpO

 

