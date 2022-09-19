USU’s Small Farm Water Quality Improvement Project

Applications due on September 30.

Utah State University Extension, in partnership with the Utah Division of Water Quality (DWQ), are excited to offer a grant opportunity to help improve water quality on small farms throughout the State.

The focus of this program is to improve water quality rather than conservation or efficiency.

All 4-H/FFA youth and adult ag producers are invited to apply! Here are some of the grant details:

• Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 (includes a 20% match)

• Awards assist with fencing, piping, infrastructure, etc.

• Applications are due by September 30th

To learn more, visit here: https://bit.ly/3pPowpO