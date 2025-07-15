Webinar: UDAF New World Screwworm for Veterinarians and Livestock & Pet Owners

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Animal Health Program is hosting a webinar with updates on New World Screwworm for veterinarians and livestock and pet owners. Please share with relevant producer groups, livestock owners, and veterinarians.

Webinar info:

Vet Registration Form: https://form.jotform.com/251954054716157

Description:

New World Screwworm, a fly that can have a devastating impact on livestock and pets, is moving northward through Mexico. UDAF is inviting veterinarians and animal owners to attend a webinar to learn more about this pest, what the US is doing to prevent its reintroduction, and what steps the US will take to eradicate it if it does enter our country. UDAF has applied for one unit of continuing education from the Utah Veterinary Medical Association. Veterinarians wishing to receive a CE unit should register here.

For questions, please contact State Veterinarian, Dr. Amanda Price at [email protected].