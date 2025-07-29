UDAF Announces Waste Pesticide Collection Event

Since 2018, UDAF has collected over 60 tons of waste. These events are a free public service to dispose of unwanted or unusable pesticides. For updates about future visits, click here.

Next event is scheduled for September 3, 2025, 9am to 1pm. Held at the Logan UDOT Shed at 790 West 200 North in Logan.

These events are organized through a partnership with the Utah Department of Transportation and Clean Harbors Environmental Services and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Waste pesticides are any herbicide, insecticide, fungicide, or any of the other “cides” that is unwanted, unusable as originally intended or has been canceled by EPA. This also includes chlorpyrifos products. This does not include products that are fertilizer only (urea, for example). Fertilizer blended with a pesticide, such as a weed and feed, will be accepted.

Click here to learn more about UDAF’s Pesticide Program