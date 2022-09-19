Monday, September 19
West Seattle Bridge reopens for traffic after more than 2 years
With honks and blinking headlights, crosstown traffic returned to the repaired high-level West Seattle Bridge this weekend, as city officials urged commuters to slow down Monday, during the span’s first commute in 2 ½ years. Drivers took advantage of light volumes Sunday to go the speed limit and zip between the peninsula and Interstate 5 in four minutes, a novelty after detouring 30 to 60 minutes through Duwamish River valley interchanges or neighborhoods. King County Metro Transit buses that traveled the lower swing bridge, sometimes delayed by ship openings and congested intersections, will return to their red bus lane on the high-rise bridge Monday morning. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)
WA students can now take excused mental health days
Starting this school year, Washington has joined a growing number of states that can excuse students from school specifically to take care of their mental health. The change comes amid increasing rates of depression and anxiety — which have been steadily rising for at least a decade. Schools can now accept mental health symptoms in the definition of an excused absence, just as they do physical health symptoms. It formalizes allowing students to take days off to care for their mental health, including for counseling and behavioral health appointments. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Jake Parrish)
Tacoma got dragged into DeSantis’ immigration stunt. Even from here, his cruelty is clear
The migrants were loaded onto two planes and flown to a tiny island that wasn’t expecting them, and, according to [Rachel] Self, were also given falsified U.S. addresses by immigration officials, a tactic that could jeopardize the migrants’ chances of winning their immigration cases and staying in the country. Self told reporters that at least one person was given a mailing address of a Tacoma homeless shelter, saying that some migrants provided with a fake address were instructed to quickly check in with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office nearest to it. “There is no other reason to list as someone’s mailing address a homeless shelter in Tacoma, Washington when they ship him to Massachusetts. It is sickeningly cruel throwing obstacles in the way of people fleeing violence and oppression, some of whom walked through 10 countries in the hopes of finding safety,” Self said. Continue reading at The News Tribune.
Bellingham Herald
Census estimates show number of Whatcom County million-dollar homes doubles since 2019
This earthquake was recorded north of Bellingham early Saturday morning
Capital Press
Labels only required for detectable biotech genes, judge says
Everett Herald
Goat Rocks Fire evacuation notices lifted for Packwood, High Valley
WATCH: Weyerhaeuser woodworkers strike continues
Longview has 1,500 fewer trees than usual. City staff is working to fix that.
PeaceHealth, Kaiser Permanente to keep employee vaccine mandates amid changing Washington state rules
Federal Way Mirror
Stormwater issues prompt downgrading of Poverty Bay shellfishing area
Kitsap Sun
Navy placing 10,000 yards of sand on Puget Sound seafloor as part of legal settlement
News Tribune
Your trash bill and business license fees might go up in Tacoma. Here are the reasons
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
Tacoma council member diagnosed with cancer. ‘I kindly ask for grace and understanding’
Long COVID for WA health systems? ‘Hospitals are struggling and will be for awhile’
Olympian
Ensign Road to close for 2 days as city moves more residents to Quince Street Village
Thurston officials recommend new COVID booster, but some appointments are filling up fast
New details provided by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department regarding inmate death
Peninsula Daily News
Sunken vessel lifted from depths of Haro Strait
Ruby Beach reopens after upgrades
Lethal toxin prompts closures of beaches to shellfish harvesting
State Department of Natural Resources takes over small brush fire near Joyce
Seattle Times
Lake City seeks investments from Seattle City Hall amid growth, change
Seattle refugees turn junk into tote bags, medical scrubs and dog toys
King County moves toward $5 million settlement with Suquamish Tribe over sewage overflows
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit County’s COVID-19 case rate takes a jump
West Big Lake residents call on Skagit County to prevent flooding
Spokesman Review
Spokane City Council looks to pass illegal camping ordinance Monday
Tri-City Herald
CDC gives Tri-Cities one of worst WA COVID ratings in WA. More deaths reported
Editorial: Tri-City teachers and schools across Washington state need support, not suspicion
Washington Post
Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations
Biden announces release of U.S. hostage abducted in Kabul more than two years ago
As wildfire risk grows, campfires fade across an arid West
The U.S. safety net was built for cold winters. Hot summers threaten it.
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Valley students make gains in test scores, still below pre-pandemic levels
WA task force on missing Indigenous people stresses need for funding, family support
L&I renews emergency rules for farmworker, other temporary worker housing
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Alki Beach locals, businesses eager as West Seattle Bridge finally reopens
West Seattle Bridge reopens after 2.5 years
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Gas prices drop in Seattle, statewide, nationwide for 14th straight week
WalletHub: Washington state among nation’s best for being a teacher
KNKX Public Radio
In a rare move, county buys a mental health facility to keep it from closing
KUOW Public Radio
Seattle’s urban forest is shrinking. How can it grow?
Coast Guard postpones effort to remove sunken fishing boat after lifting it to surface
‘A new dawn’ for carefully planned burns in Washington state
King County to buy treatment center as mental health beds are on the decline
Lawsuit aims to protect a rare West Coast carnivore, the fisher
Q13 TV (FOX)
West Seattle Bridge reopens to traffic after 2.5 year closure
Crosscut
What would it take to bring Seattle home prices down to earth?
The Stranger
Who Will Be Seattle’s Next Top Cop?