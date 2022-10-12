COLORME Art Spa Artist Debra Lee Murrow and Pearl Medspa Scottsdale Team Up To Create New Art Pieces for November
Pearl Medspa Scottsdale Hosts COLORME artist Debra Lee Murrow Nov. 4
Bringing art to the people is what I am all about, art heals - by doing and by seeing it; your eyes are the windows to the soul. To have a “moment” with art is worth a thousand breaths.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLORME founder and artist Debra Lee Murrow will team up with Pearl Medspa Scottsdale in November to create new art pieces for the salon’s location on the Scottsdale Waterfront.
— Debra Lee Murrow
Debra Lee Murrow will teach a variety of art classes at the Pearl Medspa location, starting on November 4th, 2022, concurrent with Canal Convergence, the annual series of art activities and interactive events at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
Debra’s art classes will teach participants how to find their inner artist through various forms of artistic expression. Attendees will get to paint on an original ‘COLORME’ canvas alongside Debra, and learn how to combine one’s artistic focus with fun!
“We are so excited about hosting Debra Lee Murrow at our spa,” said Pearl Medspa owner Carol Robbins. “It’s going to be a perfect time for Debra to lend her artistic talents, as we expect many visitors during Canal Convergence. Our team can’t wait to experience Debra’s art classes with our customers; it’s going to be fantastic!”
“Bringing art to the people is what I am all about,” said COLORME artist Debra Lee Murrow. “I love creating new work in alternative spaces! Because art is not only healing when one is creating, it’s also healing to the soul just by soaking in the art. To have a “moment” with art is worth a thousand breaths!”
Pearl Medspa is a world-class, upscale spa committed to the health, beauty, and wellness of its clients. The spa is committed to helping people find their perfect selves. Its motto is “Your Beauty, Our Promise”. Its medical staff combines years of experience with warmth and customer care.
Click here to see more: https://pearlmedspa.com/ to learn more.
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and Founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults find the artist within through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use their creative artistic abilities to clarify their mission statements and company goals.
Debra teaches five main workshops to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! Debra continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression. Learn more at https://www.colormeartspa.com/
Contact:
Debra Lee Murrow
T: 480-221-3161
Email: dlm@DebraLeeMurrow.com
Debra Lee Murrow
COLORME Art Spa
+1 480-221-3161
colormeDebraLee@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
COLORME Art Spa at your service offering classese and team building activities