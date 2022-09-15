COLORME Artist Debra Lee Murrow Joins OOLA Team at RISE Festival, NV on October 7th-8th, 2022
I am thrilled to offer my artistic talents to work with the Oola team to help people transform their lives, and live the Oola lifestyle!”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLORME Art Spa artist Debra Lee Murrow will join the Oola ‘Life by Design’ team to create a one-of-a-kind spectacular showing at this year’s RISE Festival in Nevada’s Mojave Desert on Jean Dry Lake bed on October 7th-8th, 2022.
The RiSE Festival is an escape from the ordinary, a space away from mundane. It’s a naturally inspiring setting in the desert that brings together art, food, fun, entertainment, and the world's largest sky lantern release!
COLORME’s Debra Murrow will bring her colorful amazing art talents to the Oola Life Experience, an incredible lighted installation that will highlight seven guided principles to help you live life more abundantly.
“I am super excited to join the Oola Life Experience at the amazing RISE Festival,” said Debra Lee Murrow, founder and artist of the COLORME Art Spa. “I am thrilled to offer my artistic talents to work with the team to help people transform their lives, and live a more abundant lifestyle!”
The Oola team will be living the experience at the RISE Festival in October. Attendees will light torches and lanterns in time with the music and natural wonders of the transitioning night. Participants will eat and drink at food trucks in an open market in the north and south sides of the open dry bed.
What is Oola?
To those who don’t know, Oola is a revolutionary personal development system that combines a proven lifestyle framework, fully-customized online courses, and a global network of Certified Coaches to help men and women create a life of balance, growth, and purpose
Oola coaches help others to create goals and gain balance in seven key areas of life - Fitness, Faith, Family, Friends, Finance, Fun, and Field (Career). Achieving balance in all those areas of life is ultra-important to one’s mental health and well-being.
People living the Oola lifestyle report that they discover your true purpose. These people stay healthy and vital, build deeper relationships, tap into personal passions, find time for self-care, break through limiting beliefs & end old traumas!
In the same way, Debra Lee Murrow has used her COLORME art platform to help people transform their lives through art by teaching people how to “Live the Life of your Dreams”. Debra has been teaching art and helping people find purpose for over 20 years to groups of all kinds, like women's organizations, girls night in, special events, birthday parties, weddings, company outings, churches and corporations.
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and Founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults find the artist within through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals.
Debra teaches five main workshops to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! Debra continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression. Learn more at https://www.colormeartspa.com/
