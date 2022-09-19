COLORME Artist Debra Lee Murrow Creates One-of-a-Kind Art Piece for the “Making The World A Cooler Place" Award
Making the World a Cooler Place" is a wonderful series that honors amazing people, and I’m delighted to be a part of this noble endeavor.”TEMPE, AZ, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making the world a cooler place is an aspiration many of us would love to pursue. That’s exactly what COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Lee Murrow thought when she was commissioned by PriceMyAC.com to create an original art piece for the company’s August 2022 “Making the World a Cooler Place” award.
“Wow! I said when I heard about the “Making the World a Cooler Place” award,” said Debra Murrow. “Isn't that what we should strive for, to contribute to our communities? I was thrilled to be chosen as the artist to create the award for the program. It’s a wonderful series that honors amazing people, and I’m delighted to be a part of this noble endeavor.”
PriceMyAC.com awarded Debra Murrow’s colorful unique art piece (seen here) to Julie Armstrong, a long standing Tempe community activist and volunteer. Ms. Armstrong was chosen for her active service and valuable contributions in community organizations and causes, after a career spent in community relations, HR management, thought leadership, and business development.
PriceMyAC.com launched the “Making the World a Cooler Place” awards at the beginning of summer 2022 in order to honor ordinary citizens who humbly and quietly make an impact through community service, volunteering, and philanthropy.
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and Founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults find the artist within through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals.
Debra teaches five main workshops to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! Debra continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression. Learn more at https://www.colormeartspa.com/
About “Making the World A Cooler Place” Program
Making the World a Cooler Place celebrates everyday heroes who are committed to supporting various community efforts from education, social justice, and sustainability among others all geared towards uplifting the human spirit.
In its first year, “Making the World a Cooler Place” award program recognized two citizens for their contributions and community service. In 2023, the program will grow to honor four citizens and present the awards on a quarterly basis. For more information about the awards, or how to nominate a potential award winner visit PriceMyAC.com’s Learning Center at: https://www.pricemyac.com/did-you-know/
