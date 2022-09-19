Innovare Launches National Initiative to Give Back to Hispanic-Focused Nonprofits during Hispanic Heritage Month

Innovare Social Innovation Partners Logo Innovare - Social Innovation Partners Inc. is founded by AJ DeLeón, Nick Freeman and Fernando DeLeón

Educational Technology company supports Hispanic community during Hispanic Heritage Month

We’re humbled by Innovare’s support and are inspired by what is possible when Latinos support each other.” — Edgar Palacios, President & CEO at Latinx Education Collaborative.

EL PASO, TX, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovare, an EdTech company that empowers education leaders across the U.S. to use data strategically and make a positive impact on students and communities shows its commitment to the Hispanic community by making donations to three Latinx nonprofit organizations during Hispanic Heritage Month. The three organizations are Instituto Del Progreso Latino in Chicago, Latinx Education Collaborative in Kansas City and The Borderland Rainbow Center. The mission of Instituto Del Progreso Latino is to contribute to the fullest development of Latino immigrants and their families through education, training and employment; the Latinx Education Collaborative works tirelessly to retain and increase the representation of Latinx education professionals in K-12 education; El Paso’s Borderland Rainbow Center is on a mission to create a community space in which lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex (LGBTQI) people living in the border can heal, grow, and empower themselves and others. Innovare wants to elevate what these organizations are doing and support them with a financial contribution to keep making a positive difference in the Hispanic community, and beyond. Innovare encourages other businesses, especially tech companies, to also donate to these organizations or others in the communities they are a part of.

Innovare was founded in July of 2017 to meet the unique needs of K-12 education administrators and executives in education-focused nonprofits. Approximately 57.9% of students served by the diverse education organizations who use the company’s technology are of Hispanic/Latinx background. The company’s data and strategy platform Inno™ aggregates the siloed data of K-12 schools into one personalized dashboard. It also guides leadership teams to use the synthesized data to develop better strategies, build a continuous improvement culture, and measure real-time impact. In nonprofit organizations, the application is used by executive directors and boards to visualize impact data, manage key initiatives, and measure return on investments. “As a national leader in career pathways and an innovative education hub for the family, we pride ourselves in education and the power it has to lift families out of poverty,” said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, President and CEO at Instituto Del Progreso Latino in Chicago. “Innovare’s support will allow us to continue to invest in our future of learning systems, especially within our high schools and College of Nursing.”

Lorena Soto, Borderland Rainbow Center Program Director said, “We are so grateful to Innovare for their generosity. As the only LGBTQ+ center in El Paso, TX, and surrounding areas, this donation helps us continue to provide much needed support to the LGBTQ+ community in our borderland. We do this by providing mental health therapy on a sliding scale, peer support groups, a weekly food pantry open to all in the city and hosting alcohol-free, family-friendly events for our community to flourish and grow in a supportive environment.”

Adrian J. (AJ) DeLeón, Chief Executive Officer at Innovare, said “We appreciate the support and trust of each and every one of our partners across the country; now it's our turn to give back. We encourage other organizations, especially tech companies, to also donate money, resources or time to local organizations doing the work that is advancing our country forward.”

Innovare was founded in 2017 and has made an impact on thousands of students via the education leaders who use their data and strategy platform. The company is powered by a team of former educators, the majority of whom are Hispanic, and was founded by men of color. The company is VC backed, profitable, and growing.