LatinX Startup AlphaBack Wins 2nd Place at Encode x Polygon Hackathon

Alphaback logo

Rodrigo Fuentes, Founder

LatinX startup, AlphaBack, won 2nd place and a $5,000 prize in four-week-long Encode x Polygon Hackathon.

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlphaBack, a LatinX startup launched in June 2022, participated in Encode's Polygon Hackathon and achieved a 2nd place standing, including a $5,000 prize. Encode is a web3 education community and platform that helps creative, innovative startups to succeed using the top crypto protocols.

Encode's hackathons help educate and promote crypto solutions for talented developers. Many projects and startups who participated in hackathons were able to then raise considerable investments and funding to reach their goals. The extension pays users to view crypto ads.
- When internet users open a tab, a promoted NFT appears
- Users are paid to view NFTs
- NFT creators pay to have their projects showcased

AlphaBack's founder, Rod Fuentes, explains, "Blockchain technology presents an opportunity to provide appropriate ad targeting while preserving user privacy. I look forward to a time when millions of AlphaBack users have consented to be part of our community-owned ad network that drives value to both advertisers and users alike."

AlphaBack is one of 10 LatinX startups highlighted by Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation. STTE Foundation provides support and services for LatinX startups through mentoring, preparation for investor pitch events, startup sprints, and assistance with trademarks and agreements.

Rodrigo Fuentes
Alphaback
+1 9152405571
rod@alphaback.xyz
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

