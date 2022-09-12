Submit Release
Metalx Biocycle receives ARPA-E SBIR funding and recognition from STTE Foundation

The Latina-owned startup is proud to announce phase 1/2 $500,000 funding and selection for newest cohort with IndieBio.

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metalx Biocycle is excited to announce several funding opportunities and partnerships that will allow the company to grow its efforts to recycle critical metals to reduce electronic waste and carbon footprints.

Recent acknowledgment of the valuable work the company is doing has come in the form of:
- APPA-E SBIR phase 1/2 funding in the amount of $500,000
- Selected for the newest cohort of IndieBio with an upcoming demo day in January of 2023
- Selected as one of 10 startups to be highlighted by the Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation

We offer an alternative to traditional metal recovery that lowers the cost of metal reclamation, is carbon neutral, and is environmentally sound," says Jesica Urbino, CEO of MetalX Biocycle. "This allows for a closed-loop metals lifecycle for high-tech manufacturers."

Metalx Biocycle is currently working to develop a platform that makes it possible to recover critical metals from electronics and other products. The goal is to recycle those metals into future electronics, creating a closed-loop cycle in the U.S. that minimizes environmental impact and can help to drastically reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The company is working to make reclamation of these important metals cost-effective or even cost-competitive when compared to traditional mining options. As consumer demand increases for electronics and other products requiring these critical metals, says Metalx Biocycle, the demand for alternative sources for these metals will also grow.

Metalx Biocycle is looking to partner with universities, nonprofits, and retailers to recover and recycle critical metals found in products they make or use so those resources can be used in future products. Organizations interested in learning more can contact Metalx Biocycle via its website at www.metalxbiocycle.com.

Metalx Biocycle is one of 10 LatinX startups highlighted by STTE Foundation. STTE Foundation provides support and services for LatinX startups through mentoring, preparation for investor pitch events, startup sprints, and assistance with trademarks and agreements.

