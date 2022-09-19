Westminster/ Second Degree Aggravated Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005501
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4633
DATE/TIME: September 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Springfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Johnathan Thomas-Clark
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 AM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Main Street in the Town of Springfield, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Johnathan Thomas-Clark for Domestic Assault. Thomas-Clark was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division on 09/14/2022 to answer to the aforementioned charges and issued conditions of release by the court.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: YES
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2022
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.