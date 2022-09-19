Westminster/ Second Degree Aggravated Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005501

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4633

DATE/TIME: September 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Johnathan Thomas-Clark

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic abuse.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 AM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a domestic assault that had occurred on Main Street in the Town of Springfield, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Johnathan Thomas-Clark for Domestic Assault. Thomas-Clark was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windsor Criminal Division on 09/14/2022 to answer to the aforementioned charges and issued conditions of release by the court.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2022

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.