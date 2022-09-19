Historical Affairs programs in October 2022

(DOVER, Del. — Sept. 19, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring 16 special programs during the month of October 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/09/01/hca-programs-october-2022/.

Jean Norvell will portray Hannah Penn as part of “William Penn Day” on Oct. 29, 2022.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, October 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

“The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Program explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. Held in conjunction with Lewes’ annual Boast the Coast festival. Presented outdoors in Zwaanendael Park located adjacent to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2:30 p.m. Free admission but guests are urged to bring their own chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the program may be cancelled. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Buena Vista fall event. Enjoy a fall day at Buena Vista, built by former U.S. Secretary of State John M. Clayton in 1847. Activities include lawn games, pumpkin painting, house tours and more. Photography and picnicking are welcome. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), New Castle. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 9. Free admission. 302-323-4430.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

“18th Century Trades Day.” Day-long series of activities explores occupations of the 1700s including preserving food in the smokehouse, dyeing fabric, carpentry, candle dipping, and an 18th century musket presentation. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission. 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

Dan Davis will demonstrate traditional carpentry techniques at the “18th Century Trades Day” on Oct. 8, 2022.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

“Reminiscences of the Life and Times of Dr. James Tilton.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Steven Mumford exploring the life and long medical career of Delawarean Dr. James Tilton who served as United States surgeon general during the War of 1812. Episode one of the three-part series “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. Free admission. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

“Mysteries of History.” Walking tour explores the darker and more unusual history of Lewes. Delaware. Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Tours leave from the museum at 2 p.m. Free admission but registration required and limited to 12. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov no later than Oct. 7, 2022.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

“Hollywood History at the Court House: ‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow.’ ” Screening of the film “Sleepy Hollow” and a brief presentation by New Castle Court House Site Supervisor, Cindy Snyder, on the working relationship between “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” author Washington Irving, and Delaware’s Felix Octavius Carr Darley who illustrated the book. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Film at 6:30 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Concert by Mark Stuart. ‎ Folk music/Americana. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. Free admission. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Blackbird Creek Fall Festival. Family-friendly event includes outdoor activities, hayrides, display booths, and crafts, plus sachet-making demonstrations by historical interpreters from the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation. Blackbird Creek Reserve, 801 Blackbird Landing Road, Townsend. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 302-739-6377.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

“The Federalist Views of James A. Bayard.” Living-history theatrical performance in which lead historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone portrays Delaware’s James A. Bayard, a prominent member of the Federalist Party and one of the leading voices opposing the war, as he prepares to leave for treaty negotiations with Great Britain. Episode two of the three-part series “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. Free admission. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

“Mysteries of History.” Walking tour explores the darker and more unusual history of Lewes. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Tours leave from the museum at 2 p.m. Free admission but registration required and limited to 12. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov no later than Oct. 14, 2022.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Delaware State Review Board for Historic Preservation meeting. Agenda TBA. Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), New Castle. 10 a.m.–Noon. 302-736-7417.

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, historic-site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

“Stories of the Dauntless Women of the War of 1812.” Lecture by historic-site interpreter Susan Emory exploring the brave women from America, England and Canada who played important roles in the war effort. Final episode of the three-part series “The War of 1812: Over Two Centuries Later.” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. Free admission. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

“Mysteries of History.” Walking tour explores the darker and more unusual history of Lewes. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Tours leave from the museum at 2 p.m. Free admission but registration required and limited to 12. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov no later than Oct. 21, 2022.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

William Penn Day. Day-long series of programs commemorating the 340th anniversary of Penn’s disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World. Activities include “Tea with Mrs. Penn,” 17th century cooking, speakers, music and more. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Free admission. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

“Mysteries of History.” Walking tour explores the darker and more unusual history of Lewes. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Tours leave from the museum at 2 p.m. Free admission but, registration required and limited to 12. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov no later than Oct. 28, 2022.

Remaining division program in September 2022

In addition, the division will be presenting the following programs during the remainder of September.



Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

“The Battle of the Chesapeake.” Multi-media presentation by historical interpreter Tom Welch on how the French fleet under Adm. de Grasse paved the way for the surrender of Gen. Cornwallis at Yorktown and the ultimate victory for the American forces over the British. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” In this virtual series, historic-site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required by going to the following: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/08/01/hca-programs-sept-2022/. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.



The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

Contact:

Jim Yurasek

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Phone: 302-577-5170

E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov

Web: http://history.delaware.gov