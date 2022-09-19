Convergence Postponed: California’s Largest Psychedelic Business & Cultural Conference to Move to Spring 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergence, California’s largest psychedelic business & cultural conference, will be postponed from October 20-23, 2022 to March 30-April 2, 2023. The event will still be held at Wisdome in L.A.
“After extensive evaluation of feedback from our peers, who have expressed regret around their inability to attend due to other existing events and commitments, we have made the challenging decision to change the date of Convergence in order to accommodate the most people and create the best possible event,” said Joe Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of Psychedelics Today, the company behind Convergence.
“We have had a humbling amount of encouragement and support from our community and stakeholders and we want to create the richest possible experience for our community, exposing our audiences to the most impactful group of brands, key psychedelic thought leaders and brilliant minds as possible.”
Psychedelics Today will honor the tickets sold in September for the spring event. Ticket holders are entitled to a full refund, should the new dates not be convenient for them. As a courtesy to conference ticket holders, Psychedelics Today is offering a complimentary course from its Psychedelics Education Center for their inconvenience. Please connect with our team at info@psychedelicstoday.com for more information.
“Very little will change about Convergence, except for more of our favorite faces and organizations in psychedelics will be attending, creating a richer experience for our audiences,” continued Mr. Moore. “All speakers and artists are being offered a space among the new dates, and we are working with everyone to reschedule their speaking slot. We humbly regret any inconvenience that this may have caused and we are working hard to create an exceptional human experience in spring 2023!”
About Psychedelics Today:
Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education.
Psychedelics are set to disrupt the way humanity approaches healing and wellness, making way for a new paradigm in healthcare and cognitive liberty. Covering up-to-the-minute developments and diving deep into crucial topics bridging the scientific, academic, philosophical, societal and cultural, Psychedelics Today is leading the discussion in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation, and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals – a community of over 1.8 million annually – Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
