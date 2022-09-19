Living Fuel’s Flagship Product SuperGreens is Back in Stock and Even Better Tasting
The popular product was delayed by supply chain disruptions and limited ingredient availability.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of Living Fuel SuperGreens can rejoice because after three-months of waiting the flagship product from the Leader in Superfood Nutrition is back in stock and even better tasting. SuperGreens was out of stock for the first time in the 20-year-history of Living Fuel because of unprecedented supply chain disruptions and limited organic ingredient availability.
SuperGreens is a whole-meal super smoothie powder with more than 90 vitamins and minerals, including optimized levels of all 53 essential nutrients. It is derived by combining the most essential qualities of many of the best-known foods in nature into an easy-to-consume, nutritionally complete powder. That’s why it’s considered the World’s Most Nutritious Meal.
KC Craichy formulated SuperGreens to have everything a body needed for super health in response to the nutritional deficiencies that led to his wife’s health issues, including clinical depression and debilitating panic attacks that kept her confined to her room. He did not set out to create a company but did so in response to the demand for his new superfood powder which arose from the dramatic turnaround people witnessed in his wife, Monica.
SuperGreens is a vegan, gluten-free and natural greens-based powder built on the concept of CRON (Calorie Restriction with Optimal Nutrition). The product now has a new lighter taste and texture with the same superior nutrition that propelled it to become the industry leader.
More information about SuperGreens can be found at www.LivingFuel.com.
