DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE CANCELS BLACK PRIDE WEEKEND EVENTS
It was a difficult decision to cancel our Black Pride Weekend festivities but ensuring the safety of the community is of greater concern.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas Southern Pride, the premier organization hosting pride events throughout the Dallas metroplex, announced today that it has cancelled its annual Black Pride Weekend Events. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the wider community, as the transmission rate of monkeypox continues to rise, the Dallas Southern Pride Black Pride Weekend 2022 event planning committee, including Abounding Prosperity Inc., a health service organization, has decided to postpone its Black Pride weekend activities scheduled to take place September 29-October 1. Dallas Southern Pride plans to reconvene by hosting a holiday themed weekend of events beginning December 17th.
— Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride
Dallas Southern Pride leaders will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and other public health officials to monitor monkeypox cases in Dallas County and nationally in consideration of its public events. The transmission of monkeypox has been said to be closely related to large events like dance parties, music festivals and pool parties, similar to those associated with Dallas Southern Pride’s Black Pride weekend; therefore, Dallas Southern Pride has committed to focusing their efforts on prevention and treatment until the virus is contained.
“It was a difficult decision to cancel our Black Pride Weekend festivities but ensuring the safety of the community is of greater concern,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride. “The spread of this virus is quite alarming, and we are committed to doing everything we can – including educating the public, providing vaccines and assisting those impacted - to help curtail its spread.”
To ensure improved vaccine uptake among those who frequent Dallas Southern Pride events, especially those communities at the highest risk, Dallas Southern Pride is working in partnership with Abounding Prosperity, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded to respond to social and health disparities devastating communities of color and LGBTQ+ communities in Dallas County, to ensure access to the vaccine. Abounding Prosperity, Inc. offers the monkeypox vaccines to eligible individuals at their HOPE Health and Wellness Center, 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215. Vaccine clinic hours are Mondays and Thursdays 10 am-7 pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9 am-6 pm; and 1st and 3rd Saturdays, 9 am-1 pm, while supplies last.
Dallas Southern Pride highly encourages its supporters and patrons to take advantage of this opportunity to help slow the spread of the monkeypox virus. For more information, visit Abounding Prosperity Monkeypox101.
Abounding Prosperity, Inc., also in partnership with Dallas Southern Pride and HOPE Health and Wellness Clinic, recently launched the Monkeypox Relief Assistance Fund, with a goal of raising $50,000 to provide immediate short-term financial and supportive relief for people recovering from monkeypox, particularly those in the Black and Hispanic LGBTQ+ community in Dallas County. To donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/monkey-pox-relief-assistant?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.
For 25 years, people in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, especially those in the Black Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans and Queer (LGBTQ+) community, have trusted Dallas Southern Pride to provide safe and exciting Pride experiences. In the spirit of unity within the Black Pride community, Dallas Southern Pride still plans to support other clubs and promoter’s events happening in the city during its Black Pride weekend and encourages the community to celebrate safely by getting the monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccines before attending other activities during Black Pride Weekend in Dallas.
For more information and announcements on upcoming Dallas Southern Pride events, please visit our website at www.dallassoutherpride.com and follow our social media pages.
# # #
ABOUT DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE
Dallas Southern Pride’s mission is to build awareness and generate pride in the diversity inherent to the GLBT community of color as well as to create a course of support for organizations that are addressing health, education, political, and economic issues adversely affecting this community. www.dallassouthernpride.com.
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES
• Kirk Myers-Hill, president, Dallas Southern Pride
• Ahmad Goree, public affairs director, Dallas Southern Pride
DALLAS SOUTHERN PRIDE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
Twitter: DallasSouthernPride (@DSPride_dallas) / Twitter
Facebook: Dallas Southern Pride | Facebook
Instagram: Dallas Southern Pride (@dallassouthernpride)
Kayla Tucker Adams
KTA Media Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other