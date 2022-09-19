Packard Foundation sings high praise for Taking it to the Streets
The status quo approach to poverty and homeless housing problem solving has abundantly failed in our lifetimes.
Our non-profit is honored to have been recognized by the Packard Foundation team for our efforts to take on the challenges of those suffering from poverty.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit, a seasoned veteran in taking on
— Rene Boisvert, Founder - Taking it to the Streets
the challenges of those suffering in poverty, has recently set its focus and efforts on the
challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory.
Taking it to the Streets Nascent Homeless Housing Model:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging
a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized
labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think …. Amazon for its ability to scale.
As Amazon has revolutionized commerce. Taking it to the Streets will soon too be able
to revolutionize the construction of homeless housing.
Taking it to the Streets is no stranger in taking on big challenges and outside the box thinking.
The organization was quick to realize that the status quo approach to poverty problem solving
has abundantly failed in our lifetimes. Creating solutions that disrupt conventional approaches
and conventional thinking has been the non-profit’s strategy to multiply its philanthropic impact.
Such efforts have not gone unnoticed. Having caught the attention of Packard Foundation
Trustee & Past President Cole Wilbur, he offered the following kudos:
“He (Rene Boisvert) has ideas for the future that
go beyond what has been done successfully and
imagines what we might yet achieve.”
- Cole Wilbur
+1 510-444-7469
Rene Boisvert
Taking it to the Streets
rene@takingittothestreets.net