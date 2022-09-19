U.S. Chamber of Commerce Announces Intel’s Pat Gelsinger as Chair of China Center’s Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s China Center announced the appointment of Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation, as the new chairperson of the Center’s Advisory Board. At a time of rising uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, economic headwinds, rapid technological change, and a continuing pandemic, Gelsinger’s leadership and guidance will be invaluable. Gelsinger also previously served as vice chair of the Advisory Board.

“We are thrilled that Pat has agreed to take on this role,” said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs for the U.S. Chamber. “He is a highly respected global business leader and already an important voice in U.S.-China relations. There is no one in the business community who better understands the imperatives of strengthening U.S. innovation, competing in the global economy, and protecting U.S. national security.”

“I am honored that the U.S. Chamber China Center appointed me to serve in this important role,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation. “The U.S.-China relationship is critically important to American businesses operating in the global economy. Intel supports the China Center’s mission of advocating a mutually beneficial commercial relationship and encouraging dialogues between all stakeholders.”

Patrick “Pat” Gelsinger is chief executive officer of Intel Corporation and serves on its board of directors. On February 15, 2021, Gelsinger returned to Intel, the company where he had spent the first 30 years of his career.

Before rejoining Intel, Gelsinger was CEO of VMware. In that role, he transformed VMware into a recognized global leader in cloud infrastructure, enterprise mobility and cyber security – almost tripling the company’s annual revenues. Gelsinger was also ranked the best CEO in America in 2019, according to an annual survey by Glassdoor. Prior to joining VMware in 2012, Gelsinger was president and chief operating officer of EMC’s Information Infrastructure Products business, overseeing engineering and operations for information storage, data computing, backup and recovery, RSA security and enterprise solutions.

Gelsinger began his career in 1979 at Intel, becoming its first chief technology officer, and also serving as senior vice president and the general manager of the Digital Enterprise Group. He managed the creation of key industry technologies such as USB and Wi-Fi. He was the architect of the original 80486 processor, led 14 microprocessor programs and played key roles in the Intel® Core™ and Intel® Xeon® processor families, leading to Intel becoming the preeminent microprocessor supplier.

Gelsinger earned several degrees in electrical engineering: an associate degree from Lincoln Technical Institute, a bachelor’s degree from Santa Clara University and a master’s degree from Stanford University. He holds eight patents in the areas of VLSI design, computer architecture and communications, is an IEEE Fellow, and serves as a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

Gelsinger and his wife have been married for over 30 years; they have four children and eight grandchildren. He is also a published author and speaks frequently on faith, work and philanthropy.

The China Center of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce advocates for policies that maximize space for safe, secure and mutually beneficial bilateral commercial engagement, advises members on how to navigate the inherent risks in U.S.-China relations, and works to address the legitimate concerns posed by China’s policies.