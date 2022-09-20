Philanthropist Daphna Edwards Ziman To Launch Justice For Women/Every Girl’s City Initiative during UN General Assembly

Daphna Edwards Ziman Every Girl's City

Exclusive VIP Event featuring Global Fashion, World Leaders, and Special Appearances by Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, and others

In collaboration with our amazing partner organizations, we founded Justice For Women and the Every Girl’s City initiative with a goal to eradicate the terrible act of human trafficking.” — Daphna Edwards Ziman

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-founder and President of Cinémoi USA Daphna Edwards Ziman will officially launch Justice For Women, a global effort created to eradicate emotional, economical and physical violence against women, and the Every Girl’s City initiative, at a special VIP exclusive gala event at NeueHouse during the UN General Assembly in New York City on the evening of September 23.

The event program, beginning at 5 pm EST, will include a global fashion exhibition, appearances by world leaders and an exclusive gala featuring a special performance by Chaka Khan. Joining Ziman will be AKON, Eugenia Kuzmina, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Beverly Todd, Doug E. Fresh, as well as many other celebrities, VIPs, and business and political leaders. In addition, Christine Peake will host Models Against Sex Trafficking/Comedy Glam.

“Today in Africa, many young girls from very poor and poverty stricken villages have been subject to human trafficking by African criminal and terrorist enterprises,” comments Ziman. “In collaboration with our amazing partner organizations, we founded Justice For Women and the Every Girl’s City initiative with a goal to protect the vulnerable and to eradicate the terrible act of human trafficking."

During the event, Justice for Women’s new initiative Every Girl’s City will be unveiled. Every Girl’s City is the first high tech smart city built to empower, educate and sustain the most vulnerable population in the world being child victims of violence in Africa. Every Girl’s City will be built on three pillars: economic empowerment, food security, and education. For more information, visit Every Girls City.

Justice For Women has teamed up with major international NGOs and partners who share the same vision and have extensive experience in global projects, housing, agriculture, education and sustainability. Every Girl’s City initiative brings innovation to address the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Each partner-organization has a specific role in the initiative based on its resources, expertise, and commitment.

Justice For Women’s partners include SDG Impact Fund, Tomorrow Foundation, Vihara Foundation, Children Uniting Nations, IREX, Models Against Sex Trafficking, Human Alliance, United Cities North America, and POSSIBLE Humanitarian Concerts.

Justice For Women a US-based 501c3 non-profit organization under the umbrella of Children Uniting Nations and SDG Impact Fund. Women and girls represent half of the world’s population, therefore, also half of its human capital. Gender equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is essential to achieve peaceful societies, with full human potential and sustainable development. Moreover, it has been shown that empowering women spurs productivity and economic growth. Justice for Women is collectively raising awareness of international problems that need international support. Violence has been used as a weapon of war to control, humiliate, and intimidate millions of women and girls - this must end!

Daphna Edwards Ziman is the co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA and the founder of Children Uniting Nations, a charity that provides foster children with devoted non-paid mentors. She is also the founder of music labels Unicorn and SST Records and she was the former President of British and Continental Studios. The filmmaker, Grammy-nominated music composer, director, producer and New York Times best-selling author has always strived for a world of equality and justice for all including the underprivileged. Her experience and unwavering commitment offer a unique perspective on the empowerment of women and cultural diversity. She founded the non-profit Justice For Women in 2022.

