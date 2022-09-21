Business Reporter: Accelerating access to timely and reliable data
A faster, more innovative and flexible way of building solid data estatesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Heine Krog Iversen, Founder and CEO of TimeXtender explains what it takes to build a solid data estate at speed. Businesses often rely on outdated technology and methodologies to build their data lakes and data warehouses involving a high amount of manual work and human hours. By moving the data estate to the cloud, bottlenecks once experienced by businesses in terms of computation, storage and memory can be removed, while capacity can be quickly up or downscaled in line with current needs.
TimeXtender empowers its clients to build a modern data base 10 times faster than previous solutions by automating coding and eliminating complex tool stacks. The measure of success for a data estate is the number of analytical products and reports it produces in a certain timeframe, as well as the extent of human involvement it requires. TimeXtender seamlessly overlays your data storage infrastructure, connects to any data source and integrates all the powerful data preparation capabilities you need into a unified solution. With TimeXtender’s platform, business leaders will get fast access to reliable data with 70 per cent lower build and 80 per cent lower maintenance costs. Meanwhile, data teams will be freed up from manual, repetitive tasks and have more time to focus on higher-impact analytics projects.
To learn more about how to build a data estate, watch the video.
About TimeXtender
TimeXtender is a leading low-code, drag-and-drop data estate builder that enables organisations to make better business decisions without sacrificing compliance or the governance of their data infrastructure. Their activity includes leveraging AI and automation to support advanced analytics and the ability to help customers make the transformative journey to the cloud.
www.timextender.com
