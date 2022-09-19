Five Years Together—Crumbl Cookies Celebrates 5th Birthday By Reflecting on Top Moments in Crumbl History
LINDON, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINDON, UT — It’s time to cut the birthday cake (cookie) as Crumbl Cookies is officially turning five this week! What started as a single store in Logan, Utah has grown into a brand that serves more than 1 million cookies per day. To celebrate, Crumbl is reflecting on the top moments from the last five years that have brought the brand and the Crumbl family together.
1. Sweet Treats, Sweeter Mission — The Time We Picked Our Why
When the very first store opened in 2017, founders Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley had yet to know the impact that the company would have on so many lives. On opening day, Jason and Sawyer watched their families bond over sweet treats and the pair decided on a mission statement right then and there—bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Today, our customers serve our cookies at life’s most important events—graduations, family parties, weddings, and more. We are proud of the fact that our cookies aid in building relationships and celebrating together!
2. Think Pink — The Time We Picked Our Signature Shade
Anyone who knows Crumbl knows that the brand boasts a happy, bright shade of pink! What people don’t know is that the cheery color was inspired by a pink Cadillac owned by one of Sawyer’s neighbors. He would watch the car turn heads throughout his childhood and that very car inspired Crumbl's eye-catching, iconic pink. You can find a replica of the pink Cadillac on top of our Pink Sugar Cookie this week. Most people know our signature color by our “perfectly postable” pink box, created by Sawyer Hemsley and a group of students at Utah State University. After conducting studies on packaging, the group found that people find food more appealing when served in a line as opposed to in a square. The box has since become a staple for the company and customers!
3. Sweet Socials — The Time We Exploded on TikTok
Thanks to you, the Crumbl Cookies TikTok account exploded, growing by more than 2 million followers in just six weeks in 2021! We knew that TikTok was on the rise and we encouraged our fans to try the weekly flavors and post with #crumblreview. Customers responded in a big way and helped us to gain more than 5 million followers on our TikTok account and 2 million on Instagram. We’re grateful for all of our fans who come back to #tasteweekly!
4. A Cookie For Everyone — The Time We Coined Our Weekly Menu
In the beginning, Crumbl only served Milk Chocolate Chip cookies. Shortly after that, customers made it clear they wanted more flavors and the first specialty flavor, Midnight Mint, was born! Our founders quickly realized that they wanted to provide a flavor that everyone could enjoy, so in 2018 the weekly rotating menu was established. With a flavor bank of more than 200 cookies, there is a cookie for everyone to enjoy on our menu and we love that our customers visit us weekly to try them. Even if it’s just for one week of the year, there is a Crumbl cookie on the menu just for you!
5. 500 and Counting — The Time We Grew with All of You
In May of this year, the brand reached 500 franchise locations across the United States. Not only are we focused on bringing the world’s best cookies to everyone, but we are proud to provide more than 1,200 franchise partners with opportunities to succeed along with more than 30,000 Crumbl Crew members. Each of our stores is locally owned and operated and our customers across the nation come back week after week to support. Without our customers, Crew members, and stakeholders, our growth and the success of our mission would not be possible—for that we thank you!
To celebrate together, we have an exciting giveaway coming this week. Stay tuned and check our Crumbl Cookies Instagram page this week for details!
About Crumbl
Crumbl Cookies’ mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan & Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 550 locations in 45+ states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and the fastest-growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am - 12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of their nationwide locations.
