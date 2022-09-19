Secretary of Agriculture Naig Welcomes Nominations for Local Food and Farm Program Advisory Council

Nominations must be submitted by October 15

DES MOINES, Iowa (September 19, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today welcomed Iowans and interested organizations to nominate qualified individuals to serve on the Local Food and Farm Program Advisory Council. The Council exists to support and advise statewide efforts to increase the availability of locally grown, raised, and produced foods.

“One of my top priorities as Secretary of Agriculture is expanding markets for Iowa farmers internationally, domestically, and locally. We have an opportunity here in Iowa to help shorten supply chains by increasing the availability of locally grown, raised, and produced meat, dairy, fruits, vegetables, and other foods,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The Local Food and Farm Advisory Council helps guide the strategy and efforts to increase the availability local foods across the state and we are looking for passionate individuals who care about local foods to serve on the Council."

Nominations are being sought for the following positions:

A livestock producer

A poultry producer

A dairy producer

A fruit or vegetable producer

A meat or dairy processor

A fruit or vegetable processor

A manager of a wholesale distributor of local food or food hub manager

A grocery store engaged in the purchase and marketing of local food

A food service provider that distributes food to a K-12 institution or early care provider

A food service provider that distributes food to an institution that does not serve school children

An attorney practicing in the areas of food and agricultural law

Two persons engaged in local or regional community food organizations such as food banks or farmers’ markets

An employee of a government entity who specializes in nutrition programs

Revitalizing and expanding membership of the Local Food and Farm Advisory Council was a recommendation of the Farm to Table Task Force in 2021, co-chaired by Secretary Naig and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Vice President John Lawrence. During the 2022 Iowa legislative session, this recommendation was enacted by the Iowa General Assembly.

To nominate an individual, nominators should email a brief letter (100 words or less) summarizing the nominee’s experience and qualifications in the area of local foods to Colin Tadlock at colin.tadlock@iowaagriculture.gov. Nominators should include the nominee’s name, title, organization, position they are being nominated for, and contact information for consideration. Nominations must be submitted by October 15.