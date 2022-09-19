Inside Taxfyle’s New 10,000 Sq Foot HQ Housing Over 100 Employees

Taxfyle’s new HQ houses over 100 employees

Fresh off of a $20M Series B Raise, South Florida tech phenomenon moves into new office as it nearly triples its number of employees in one year

These key hires and our new space will take us to the next level as we continue to grow and transcend the industry.” — Richard Lavina, Taxfyle Co-Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a year of unprecedented growth and recent oversubscribed $20 million Series B funding, Taxfyle is proud to announce its expansion into a 10,125 sq. foot office in Coconut Grove, with the addition of 70 new hires, making its core team 109 in total. The on-demand accounting services platform, that’s defining the future of the professional services industry, now lists 2911 Grand Ave, Suite 100A Coconut Grove, FL 33133 as its new headquarters.

Centrally located in the heart of Coconut Grove, Taxfyle’s new office better suits the needs of the quickly growing startup. The company has increased its team size by 365%, seeing more than 200% growth year over year since 2020. Equipped with call pods and meeting spaces, the space will also give employees an opportunity to utilize break time with a recreational area pool table, a ping pong table, and old school arcade games.

Dubbed the “Uber for taxes,” Taxfyle set out to transform professional tax prep in 2015 with an easy-to-use platform that simplified the process of filing personal or business taxes. Taxfyle also offers robust B2B solutions — Taxfyle Outsourcing for CPA firms, and Worklayer for the enterprise segment. Among Taxfyle’s clients are a Big Four accounting firm and a cadre of top 300 CPA firms. In recent years, Taxfyle cemented strategic partnerships with Bench Accounting and Freshbooks to bring a tax-filing component to the two leading bookkeeping platforms in North America.

The new hires, recruited to head up divisions in marketing, human resources, sales, and design, are the first recruits in a hiring spree expected to expand Taxfyle’s team with nearly 85 new employees over the next two years. This expansive recruiting process also includes promotions from within the company.

Taxfyle’s new hires include Brennan Birkinbine as sales director, Tatiana Leon Iriarte as Product Manager and Alfred Guerra as In-House Counsel. Birkinbine has four years of experience at Intuit, managing various sized teams. Leon’s one-and-a-half years at Rappibank, as head of product, makes her a key recruit. Taxfyle’s main focus is growing the Pro Relations team to add tax experts and build upon the relationship between Taxfyle and the tax professional community.

“As Taxfyle continues to disrupt the accounting and tax space, we are pleased to announce the expansion of our team and the move into a larger office,” Taxfyle co-founder and CEO Richard Lavina said. “These key hires and our new space will take us to the next level as we continue to grow and transcend the industry.”

Taxfyle ranked in the top 15% on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. The South Florida Business Journal also recognized it as one of the fastest growing companies in South Florida.

“During the pandemic, thousands of new people were drawn to the Taxfyle app for its virtual, affordable, and convenient tax prep services,” Taxfyle COO and co-founder Michael Mouriz said. “Our talented team made it one of our best years yet and we look forward to expanding so even more people can rely on our platform and its workforce.”

“We have turned the financial professional services industry into something no one could have imagined,” said Will Sahatdjian, Taxfyle co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. “Our expanded expert team will allow us to continue making these services more accessible to people across the country.”

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world’s multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as “Uber for taxes." Today, the company leverages the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind its consumer offering to alleviate challenging issues of an outdated sector. Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele. Taxfyle ranked within the top 15% in the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years and was recognized as one of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2021 by The South Florida Business Journal. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com.