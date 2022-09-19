New National Accounts Director Named for NGU

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Lorenz, CEO of NGU Sports Lighting, LLC, announces the appointment of Ken Brechtel, VP of National Accounts for NGU Sports Lighting, due to the continued growth, expansion, and success since the company opened 4 years ago. Ken Brechtel will remain the Director of Baseball and will coordinate both divisions going forward. Ken brings a background in LED Lighting for 11+ years, has worked at NGU for 4 years and is a member of the Illuminating Engineering Society. Prior to NGU he has worked close to 25 years in building new companies, growing businesses and creating solutions for sustainability for various clients.

“We are proud of what Ken has accomplished with the MiLB and affiliates over the past 4 years”, Mike Lorenz says. “The Business Development Team has evolved and is now better positioned to support NGU’s growing needs. With this expanded appointment now in place, I look forward to broadening our horizons for growth within the Solid State Sports Lighting Industry. Ken brings a wealth of business experience and this role will be an important addition to the NGU Team and it’s growth.”