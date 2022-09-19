Lane Shift Planned for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with one eastbound lane on the south side, and one westbound lane shifting to the newly paved north side of 41st Street, replacing the two-way traffic pattern that has been in place.

This change will take effect as crews reopen the intersections at 41st Street and Terry Avenue and 41st Street and Madelyn Avenue, which have been closed since the first week of September.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

For additional details, visit the project website at www.41stddi.com. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

