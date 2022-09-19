Green Company Presents "The Urbans" Red Carpet Premiere Tuesday, September 20
Atlanta's newest comedy has the city on fire and stars Rodney Perry, Clifton Powell, Donnell Rawlings, Tyler Craig, and Bern Nadette Stanis
We are thrilled our new comedy is going from festivals to living rooms.”ATLNAT, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Company Pictures invites you to the red carpet screening of The Urbans on Tuesday, September 20 at Silverspot Cinema located at 960 Battery Ave SE Suite 5000, Atlanta, GA 30339. Please see the event details below.
— Co-creator Rasheed Green
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Red Carpet - 7:00 PM EST
Showtime - 8:30 PM EST
Q&A- 9:30 PM EST
ABOUT THE URBANS
The show The Urbans mirrors the life of the brothers as business owners. The main character, J. Whitman (played by R. Saeed).. is a successful upholstery shop owner on Urban Ave., who although successful, is just as flawed as everyone else. Viewers get to experience Whitman’s everyday life, as he navigates a world full of humorously quirky characters. Behind the scenes, the brothers are currently developing several scripts they cannot wait to share with their viewers; some being surprisingly autonomous from the realms of comedy. But, for now – the breadwinner is The Urbans. In their words, “Viewers can expect more episodes, features, and laughs.” Viewers can watch The Urbans on Tubi, Freevee, Amazon, FilmRise, and other streaming services in late September 2022.
