Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Community Improvement Corporation (ACCIC)
8/13/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Conneaut City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Conneaut
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Ashtabula
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula City Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Conneaut Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Butler County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clermont
|Village of Batavia Clermont County, Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|Village of Port William
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Rogers
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|City of East Liverpool
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|East Liverpool City Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Crawford County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Olmsted Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Richland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Erie County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Green Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Patrick Muffley, DO, LLC DBA Embody Wellness Obstetrics & Gynecology
Patrick Muffley, DO, LLC DBA Embody Wellness Obstetrics & Gynecology
1/11/2018 TO 12/31/2020
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|City of Gahanna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Village of Terrace Park
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Intercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Deer Park
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Village of Irondale
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Amsterdam
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|City of Heath
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Granville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Granville Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Village of Lakeview
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina County Central Processing Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Medina County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|FFR
|Ella M. Everhard Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Village of Montezuma
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Marion Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Cecil
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Perry
|Perry County District Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Portage
|Edinburg Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Hiram
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Preble County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Perry Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca
|Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Downtown Canton Special Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Cuyahoga Falls Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Farmington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Sandy Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Washington
|Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA