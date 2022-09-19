Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Community Improvement Corporation (ACCIC)
8/13/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Conneaut City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Conneaut
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula City Health Department
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Ashtabula
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula City Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Conneaut Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Butler County Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clermont Village of Batavia Clermont County, Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Clinton Village of Port William
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Columbiana Village of Rogers
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
City of East Liverpool
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
East Liverpool City Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Crawford Crawford County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Olmsted Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Defiance Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Richland Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Erie County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Fairfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fayette Green Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Franklin Patrick Muffley, DO, LLC DBA Embody Wellness Obstetrics & Gynecology
Patrick Muffley, DO, LLC DBA Embody Wellness Obstetrics & Gynecology
1/11/2018 TO 12/31/2020		 Compliance Examination MED
City of Gahanna
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Village of Terrace Park
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Intercommunity Cable Regulatory Commission
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Deer Park
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Huron Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Village of Irondale
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Amsterdam
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Licking City of Heath
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Granville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Granville Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Village of Lakeview
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina County Central Processing Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Medina County Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Audited as Part of Primary Government FFR
Ella M. Everhard Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Village of Montezuma
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Union Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Marion Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Ottawa County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Paulding Village of Cecil
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Perry Perry County District Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Portage Edinburg Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Hiram
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Preble County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Putnam Perry Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Stark Downtown Canton Special Improvement District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Cuyahoga Falls Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Farmington Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Sandy Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Van Wert Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Washington Tri-County Rural Water and Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA

