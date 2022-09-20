Elkimia announces the launch of its new product NeoSolis to protect textile from UV sunlight
Elkimia, developer of breakthrough products in UV protection, announces the release of its new product NeoSolis for the textile industryMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elkimia, a privately held Canadian company, proudly announces the launch of NeoSolis(TM), specially designed and formulated to protect textile from sunlight. In collaboration with CTT Group, Elkimia has succeeded, with the application of NeoSolis(TM), to protect various types of textile materials, particularly aramid, wool, polyester, nylon, and cotton from UV-light. The protective effect is significant against premature wear, tearing, discoloration as well as the permeability of the fabric. NeoSolis(TM) can be applied industrially using a padding process, integration by color pigments, by extrusion or directly on the thread. NeoSolis(TM) protection mechanism mimics a natural one used by Mycosporin-type amino acids.
Located in the heart of the city of Montreal, in Quebec, Canada, Elkimia has a mission to be a global leader and an essential player in UV-protection.
''After our breakthrough in the cosmetics market, we are proud to expand our product line to the textile industry with NeoSolis(TM). This great product fills an important need for UV-protection of aramids, particularly for firefighters or army garments and others outershells; NeoSolis(TM) is the result of several years of research that further proves the versatility of our platform in adapting solutions to industrial sectors which require UV protection’’ commented Elie A. Khalil, President & CEO of Elkimia Inc.
Elkimia has commercialized several products of its innovative platform and was able to develop a revolutionary base which provides the company with a pipeline of high potential products, covering a wide UV range - UVC to Infrared- and used in multiple industrial applications such as cosmetics, textile and coating. Green chemistry is Elkimia’s present focus for existing and future products.
