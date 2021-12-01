Elkimia announces the incorporation of its product in Lancaster Monaco sun care ranges
Elkimia, developer of breakthrough products in UV protection, announces the use of its sun protection booster by Lancaster Monaco in its main sun careMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elkimia is proud to announce that Lancaster Monaco (Coty company) will be incorporating one if its breakthrough ingredients known to boost sun protection in its main / most important sun care ranges scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.
''We are very happy and proud to see for the first time our innovative products being used in finished cosmetics by global brands such as Lancaster. We salute the pioneered spirit of Coty's scientists / laboratories for new technologies such as ours. This paves the way for the consumer to benefit from the many advantages of our MAA mimics.'' said Elie A. Khalil president & CEO of Elkimia Inc.
Elkimia is a private Canadian company with a mission to be a global leader in UV-protectants. Inspired from Mycosporine-type Amino Acids (MAAs) secreted by algae to self-protect from the sun, Elkimia mimics a natural mechanism of sun protection into a revolutionary platform. This innovative breakthrough platform has allowed Elkimia so far to commercialize two products (UVB and UVA) and provides Elkimia with high potential pipeline products to be used in many industrial applications such cosmetics, textile, and coating: this includes a large UV coverage from UVC to Infrared, anti-aging and moisturizing products, and products for special fabrics and coating that requires UV protection. As part of its expansion plan, Elkimia is focusing on green chemistry for existing and future products.
