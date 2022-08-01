Elkimia announces securing of second round financing with Anges Québec/Anges Québec Capital to accelerate growth.
Elkimia, developer of breakthrough products in UV protection, announces investment from Anges Québec and Anges Québec Capital, partners since 2019.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elkimia, a privately held Canadian company, proundly announces today the closing of its second round of investment with its partners Anges Québec and AQC Capital. This financing round will allow Elkimia to accelerate its growth by commercializing new products and by focusing on its expansion plan, which includes green chemistry and market diversification.
''Anges Québec and AQC Capital have been great supporters of Elkimia. They value our technology and its great potential in different industrial applications. We thank AQC and the individual investors at AQ not only for their investment but also for their expertise and advice'' said Elie A. Khalil president & CEO of Elkimia Inc.
“Elkimia plaform is a game-changer in the world of UV protection. Many chemicals currently used by the sunscreen manufacturers are investigated to cause some harm to humans and subject to more scrutiny by Food and Drug administration. Elkimia products are the perfect alternatives, and it is green chemistry” said Louis Saint-Jacques, Managing Partner at AQC Capital an early stage venture Capital Fund based in Montréal.
“Initially created for the personal care industry, we rapidly realized that the technology could be used for different applications such as plastics, coating and textile industries. We see a great potential for this company, and this is why we decided to reinvest in its second round.”, added Nérée Arsenault, lead Angel for Anges Québec.
The group Anges Québec and AQC Capital has first invested in the company in 2019 and have led this second round of financing.
Elkimia’s mission is to be a global leader in UV-protection. So far, the company has commercialized two products (UVB and UVA) of its innovative platform, inspired by algae secreting Mycosporine-type Amino Acids (MAAs) for sun protection. Elkimia was able to mimic this natural mechanism into a revolutionary base which provides the company with a pipeline of high potential products, with a wide UV coverage from UVC to Infrared, to be used in industrial applications such as cosmetics, textile and coating. As part of its expansion plan, Elkimia is focusing on green chemistry for existing and future products.
To learn more about Elkimia, please visit www.elkimia.com
Juliana Khalil
Elkimia
+1 514-739-4805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn