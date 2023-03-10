Podcast Pioneer Iona Rudisill Defends Self Justice and Speaks Life to the Lifeless in Charm City

Podcast Pioneer Iona R. Rudisill Iona Speaks about Defending Self-Justice

The purpose of the podcast is to bring healing and restoration to women and mothers.” — Podcast Pioneer Iona Rudisill

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sultry voice of game changer Iona R. Rudisill smooths over the airwaves releasing words of comfort, joy, and social enlightenment. In celebration of Women's History Month Iona continues to tell stories of underrepresented groups who need a champion to shout from the rooftops. The New York native who makes her home in Baltimore bursts onto the podcast scene with her signature series Iona Speaks About Defending Self-Justice. As a vocal advocate, Iona shows listeners how to move from victim to victor in every aspect of life. She highlights the best of society while delving into the deep places that are often uncomfortable. Still, this seasoned sister uses her powerful platform to lift the lonely, speak peace to those in pain and shatter pervasive misconceptions.

In every broadcast, her vocal cords release a unique sound that penetrates the airwaves with righteousness and right thinking. Iona Speaks about Defending Self-Justice is a monthly podcast produced by husband and master engineer Ronald S. Rudisill. Every purpose-filled episode endeavors to empower women who have experienced trauma, specifically mothers of African and Native American descent. Created by its insightful host, Iona R. Rudisill, the initial airing set the stage for a powerful and enlightening journey for the frequent listener.

Her guiding biblical scripture, Amos 5:24 (AMP), “But let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever flowing stream [flowing abundantly]” is her North Star directive.

In her professional expertise, Iona is a social-conscious influencer who is the Clinical Director of Survivor Services at Araminta in Baltimore, Maryland. This 501c3 nonprofit is dedicated to heightening awareness of child sex trafficking on all fronts. On many occasions, she was called to be the voice for the voiceless. She is a graduate of Penn State University and Columbia University, respectfully receiving a Master of Science in Social Work.

This podcast is a culmination of her life’s journey, and now she shares her insights, wisdom, and God’s truth about herself with listeners around the globe.

Iona Speaks About Defending Self-Justice and shines a light on that area of people’s lives that remain hidden in dark corners. Mrs. Rudisill is not afraid to dive into unchartered waters on some of the most sensitive topics in society today. She tackles provocative subject matters such as the “Impact of Forgiveness.” This wife and mom of a terrific son and an amazing stepdaughter is quick to point out that even though the word “forgiveness” may be ugly for some, it can blossom into something beautiful with the proper biblical understanding.

Her impressive list of guests are giants in their chosen industry and bring knowledge and wisdom that they readily share. In her most downloaded podcast, Iona was joined by Keturah Fountaine, a proprietor, and consultant. She has a lifetime of working with children, youth, and families across diverse education spectrums. This episode is an enriching exploration of the meaning of pride and its impact on trauma. It addresses how God gives us the tools to be victorious in life, regardless of the suffering and pain many women and mothers experience. It encourages them that they can be Defenders of Self-Justice for themselves and their children.

God has gifted Iona with a soothing voice to reach those in need. According to Iona, “the purpose of the podcast is to bring healing and restoration" by empowering the listener with the tools they need to move forward and make an impact in the world. In her 4th season, Iona will be highlighting the power of testimonies and adding a monthly newsletter. Join the tribe by logging on to her website www.IonaRRudisill.com.

To listen to a podcast or access her archive of previous programs, please go to www.IonaRRudisill.com or Spotify and Apple podcasts.