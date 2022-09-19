AON's Chief of the Office for Cyber Solutions, Bryan Hurd, to Provide Keynote Address at ISSA-LA SUMMIT XII
DHS, FCC, AON, UCLA, Georgia Tech, CGU, LA County Public Health, LA County District Attorney's Office, US Navy, US Army, USMC and more!
Join your peers for training workshops that are engaging and productive! ISSA-LA sessions always deliver a unique, memorable, interactive experience. Attend Women of Influence in LA with Stacy Paetz.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTEND the ISSA-LA Information Systems Security Summit XII this week at the Annenberg Community Beach House on September 21-22, 2022!
— Richard Greenberg, ISSA-LA President; CEO at Security Advisors
World-class Keynote Speakers include Bryan Hurd, Adriana Sanford, Cleve Adams, and Deviant Ollam.
• Bryan Hurd
AON's Chief at the Office for Cyber Solutions in Seattle (a/k/a Stroz Friedberg) directs engagements around the world involving cybercrime and data breach response, information security, digital forensics, penetration testing, intellectual property protection, and advising senior leadership and boards of commercial companies. Hurd has more than 25 years of experience in leading national and global investigations and operations for counterterrorism, counter espionage, and cyber breach response. Prior to joining Stroz Friedberg, he served as Microsoft's Director of Intelligence of Cybercrime Center – Digital Crimes Unit; as COO at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI); and founder of US Navy NCIS Cyber Counterintelligence Program.
• Adriana Sanford
Award-winning global threats and privacy expert, Adriana Sanford (bio here), is an international corporate lawyer, author, professor, and a Chilean-American international TV commentator, who appears as a CNN Español analyst on privacy and cyber-related breaking news to 93+ million viewers. The ND law and Georgetown law-educated California lawyer is the recipient of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional - 2019 CSWY Award.
• Cleve Adams
Named Top 50 Non-Technical Founders In Tech Industry History, Cleve Adams is a 5-time award winning VC/PE backed software CEO managing companies from pre-revenue to over $2 Billion. Adams led the team that started security titan Websense and grew them from pre-revenue to a $1 Billion IPO in less than 3 years, subsequently sold to Raytheon for $2 billion.
• Deviant Ollam
Physical penetration specialist with The CORE Group, Deviant Ollam is the Director of Education for Red Team Alliance and a member of the Board of Directors of the US division of TOOOL, The Open Organisation of Lockpickers. His books Practical Lock Picking and Keys to the Kingdom are among Syngress Publishing’s best-selling pen testing titles.
40+ High-Caliber Speakers from a WIDE spectrum of the of the intelligence, regulatory, academic, law enforcement, legal, and cyber sectors!
* Discussions on remote and hybrid workforces bring new risks and internal threats of sabotage and economic espionage - Louis Bladel, Carol Alexis Chen, and Ross Delston. Louis Bladel is EY's Managing Director for Assurance Services – Forensic & Integrity. He is a former Chief for the FBI's Counterespionage Section and former Division Special Agent in Charge for the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division in New York. Carol Alexis Chen is a Partner and Trial Lawyer at Winston & Strawn LLP. She is an award-winning former career federal prosecutor who served as the first female chief in office-history of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section (formerly known as the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Section) at the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Ross Delston is a former FDIC Assistant General Counsel.
* UCLA's Howard Reiss Chair and Associate Professor, Dr. Prineha Narang, will discuss Taking Quantum Technologies Out of the Lab; Discoveries at the Quantum Limit. Dr. Narang is also the Founder and CTO of Aliro Quantum and a former Assistant Professor of Computational Materials Science at Harvard University.
* Attend the Women of Influence in LA Session.
Lineup:
• CISO Forum Keynotes: California's first CISO Mark Weatherford and M.K. Palmore, Director – Office of the CISO at Google Cloud
• Michael Sohn, FBI SSA – Cyber Division Liaison to National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance (NCFTA) in LA; former Cyber Counterintelligence Officer for US Army
• Eddy Wang, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in LA, DHS
• Marc Beaart, Bureau Director of Fraud & Corruption Prosecutions, LA County District Attorney's Office
• Marc Coopwood, former Assistant Chief of Police for City of Beverly Hills
• Sanford Williams, Deputy Managing Director/Special Advisor to Chairwoman, FCC; UCLA Law Lecturer
• Rosalia Hajek, Enterprise Business Information Security Officer, MGM Resorts International
• Stevan Bernard, CEO, Bernard Global LLC; former EVP of Global Protection Services, Sony Pictures
• Karen Worstell, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist, VMware; former CISO, Microsoft and AT&T Wireless/Cingular
• Joseph Pochron, EY Senior Manager in Forensic & Integrity Service Practice - Digital Investigations and Privacy
• Matt Crouse, CISO, Taco Bell
• Trina Ford, SVP & CISO at AEG; former Corporate VP & CISO at AECOM; former VP of Global Integrated Risk Operations at ADP
• Kathleen Mullin, CISO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America
• James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
• Sascha Schleumer, CISO, LA County Public Health
• Isaac Roybal, CMO, Seclore Technology
• Stephen Alford, CIO & CISO at Worldwide Environmental
• Brian Barry, former Chief of Staff, LA Area Chamber of Commerce
• Bennet Kelley, Founder of Internet Law Center; Former Host of Cyber Law & Business Report; Award-Winning Journalist
• David Son, Security Director & Chief Security Officer, AT&T – DIRECTV
• Stacy Paetz, award-winning international TV personality
Relax into a beautiful evening with the ISSA-LA SUMMIT XII OPENING RECEPTION on the Santa Monica beach. The Grand Opening Celebration, sponsored by Sailpoint Technologies, begins promptly on September 21 at 6:30pm until 8:30pm at the 5-acre oceanfront site. Join current/former senior leaders from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Google, EY, Microsoft, AEG, and more. Start networking!
PROUD SUPPORTERS: ISSA EDUCATION FOUNDATION, Cloud Security Alliance(CSA), ISC(2), OWASP, Telecom4Good, and US National Teqball Federation.
* Group discounts are available.
* Student discounted rate: $30 (must show student I.D.)
ABOUT Information Systems Security Association (ISSA)
ISSA-LA, the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association in 1982, is the premier catalyst and information source in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the Summit. ISSA-LA has a CISO Forum that meets quarterly at various companies throughout Southern California.
SURF, SAND, and SECURITY!
Richard Greenberg
ISSA-Los Angeles
