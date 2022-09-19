INCONCEIVABLE by Meirav Zur

Share This Article

News Provided By

Main Image Inconceivable - Production Still from show

The Los Angeles Debut Of The Award-Winning Show INCONCEIVABLE Powerful - Funny - Real A Taboo-Smashing Comedy

A confident, cheerful and surprisingly educational rendition of experiences many people have but rarely discuss publicly.” — Chance Morgan - New York City

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award Winning ProductionDebuts In Los AngelesA Taboo-Smashing ComedyOpening October 10, 2022"Hilarious and Touching At The Same Time"LOS ANGELES (September 18, 2022) – The Hudson Theatre is proud to announce the West Coast Premiere of INCONCEIVABLE, written and performed by multiple award-winner Meirav Zur. An engaging, cheerful, and surprisingly educational production about a rarely discussed and taboo topic… Infertility . The show is set to run for six performances October 10 – December 12, 2022, Monday 8:00pm. Tickets: www.onstage411.com/inconceivable Inconceivable: The Totally True One-Woman Semi-Fertile Quasi-"Musical" aims to entertain and increase awareness for infertility, through comedy. Awarded "Best Interactive Show" and “Critics’ Choice” at the 2018 United Solo Theatre Festival, and invited to return in 2019 as part of the "Best Of" category at the festivals' 10th Anniversary. Based on personal experience and written by the performing actress, Atlanta/Israel native Meirav Zur, everything seen in this comedic solo production is true and resonates with audiences. This is a hilarious and real fertility journey. Those who are "inside" infertility can never truly explain it, and those who are "outside" of infertility can never truly understand it. This show bridges that gap, with many laughs along the way.One in every eight couples currently trying to conceive in the U.S. struggles with infertility, and rarely anyone openly discusses what this really entails. Statistics are alarmingly similar in most western countries.Following regular performances across Israel, including at Habima National Theatre, Inconceivable made its U.S. debut in 2018. The show has been receiving consistently positive critic and audience reviews and has been garnering international attention for its fresh take on a still-taboo topic. Zur hopes to materialize one audience member’s feedback, “Please take this all over the world, people need to see this!”YouTube Video Trailer: https://youtu.be/6sWmT-vgrAk Written & Performed by Meirav ZurCostume and Set Design by Wendy LehmannDramaturgy by Natalie FainsteinLighting Technical Direction by Steven PopePublicity by Sandra Kuker PRBIOMeirav Zur (Actor / Playwright) - Meirav Zur is a performer, writer, director, and producer. Born and raised in the US, Zur founded English On Stage, an English-language professional traveling theater in Israel in 2005, serving as artistic director as well as writing, directing, producing, and performing in numerous original stage productions until 2020, including Little Black Dress, The Cuckoo Clock, New Neighbor, Music Evolution, Tom's Diner, Synergy, Maniact, Touring, Chosen, Fairy Tale Mystery, and National Competition. Screen credits: Close to Home. Zur's most recent and first solo production, Inconceivable, has led her to perform internationally, garnering awards, enthusiastic reviews, and awareness for infertility and its taboos. Meirav Zur - IMDbWebsite: https://meiravzur.com/inconceivable-epk/ THEATRE VENUE AND PERFORMANCESThe Hudson Guild Theatre – located at 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. 90038.The show opens October 10th – December 12th, 2022. Six Monday performances at 8:00pmOct. 10 | Oct. 24 | Nov. 7 | Nov. 21 | Dec. 5 | Dec. 12 - Running time: 60 minutesGeneral admission: $30.00 Tickets: www.onstage411.com/inconceivable or call (323) 856-4249

Inconceivable Trailer Featuring Meirav Zur