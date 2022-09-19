NIL Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with OWN IT Coaching
Partnership provides enhanced performance optimization training to further enhance NIL opportunities for universities and student-athletes.
NIL Partners has shown that they are dedicated to delivering education in all forms to student-athletes, and we are excited to be another weapon in their arsenal”SARASOTA, FL, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NIL Partners is excited to announce they have partnered with OWN IT Coaching., the only bespoke performance optimization platform utilized by numerous professional sports franchises in the NFL, MLB, NHL, and Olympic teams. The partnership will provide colleges, universities, and individual athletes the opportunity to significantly enhance their game-time performance and create additional NIL opportunities.
— Justin Roethlingshoefer, Founder of OWN IT
Athletic departments and elite student-athletes will now have access to a complete slate of the same cutting edge, scientifically driven health optimization tools, guidance and analysis utilized by numerous professional sports teams to realize new levels of performance.
“NIL Partners has maintained a focus on providing student-athletes with the necessary tools to enhance their on and off the field excellence,” enthused NIL Partners Co-Founder, Steven Simmons. “Justin Roethlingshoefer and the team at OWN IT have a demonstrated history of helping professional athletes take their health and performance to the next level. This partnership will open the doors for corporate sponsors looking to partner with elite student-athletes in all sports for NIL sponsorship opportunities.”
OWN IT utilizes an all-encompassing approach combining nutrition, sleep studies, performance analysis, and technologically monitored training regimens to help athletes reach their highest level of potential.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring our cutting-edge tactics that have helped hundreds of Olympic champions and professional athletes optimize their health, speed up recovery time and thus achieve next-level performance to the university level. NIL Partners has shown that they are dedicated to delivering education in all forms to student-athletes, and we are excited to be another weapon in their arsenal,” commented Justin Roethlingshoefer, Founder of OWN IT.
“As a female CEO it brings me great pleasure in partnering with NIL partners and being able to service their network of collectives and university athletic departments with whom they are currently working, giving every athlete the opportunity to access the resources we have been providing to professional athletes for years.” Alyse Gaulin, CEO of Own IT.
About NIL Partners
NIL Partners brings dozens of former professional athletes, entrepreneurs, distinguished professors, and social media influencers together to share what they have learned and to provide insight into financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness to help student-athletes navigate the NIL landscape.
Go to nil-partners.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter!
About Own It Coaching:
OWN IT Coaching is the trusted health and performance advisor to the world’s top performers, while curating unique solutions based on the needs of the individual and organization. We strategically combine leading science and cutting-edge technology with human connection and application to create a truly bespoke experience that makes an impact. From elite athletes to storied athletic franchises and businesses, OWN IT has been blessed to contribute to the fire that makes everyone level up.
Go to ownitcoaching.com to learn more and follow on Instagram!
