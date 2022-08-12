NIL Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Credenza, Inc.
Chicago, IL – AUG 12, 2022 NIL Partners is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Credenza, Inc. which will allow for greater fan engagement and web3 NIL opportunities for student-athletes. The agreement represents a strategic revenue stream for both companies in the burgeoning web3 NIL (Names, Image, Likeness) space allowing student-athletes to build, monetize, and own their personal brand.
“NIL Partners is dedicated to providing the education and necessary tools which help student-athletes explore creative ways to develop and monetize their own brands,” commented NIL Partners Co-Founder, Steven Simmons. “The team at Credenza are the ideal partner for the mission of launching creative solutions and experiences for enhanced fan engagement.”
The partnership between NIL Partners and Credenza will allow student-athletes to create unique content and fan engagement experiences beyond the realm of traditional social media.
“We are excited to work with a team like NIL Partners who continue to pursue education and opportunities for student-athletes. Web3 is about empowering the athletes to regain and build their fandom. While traditional social media will always be a tool, "for the NIL focused athletes who are the earliest adopters of this technology, the web3 opportunities are endless," enthused Marcia Caporn, Chief Revenue Officer for Credenza.
About NIL Partners
NIL Partners brings dozens of former professional athletes, entrepreneurs, distinguished professors, and social media influencers together to share what they have learned and to provide insight into financial literacy, social media savvy, and mental health awareness to help student-athletes navigate the NIL landscape. Go to nil-partners.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter!
About Credenza
Credenza, a venture-backed startup, enables sports entities to deploy web3 technologies over traditional applications and platforms, enabling customer retention strategies and creating new revenue opportunities. The proprietary technology unlocks storytelling, loyalty and privileges across domains, devices, and worlds. More information can be found at www.credenza3.com.
