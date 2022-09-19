Divergent Capital Partners Successfully Closes Fund 1 and Acquires 8 Metropolitan Detroit Multi-Tenant Properties
Divergent Capital Partners is crafting their next public raise for a 506(c) fund and expects to control another $100,000,000 of Real Estate across the Midwest.
We have invested across carefully chosen communities throughout Metropolitan Detroit, with an emphasis on work force housing which has become the centerpiece of the new ‘work at home’ economy.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divergent Capital Partners (Divergent Capital Partners, LLC or “DCP”), is pleased to announce the closing of Fund 1 and the acquisition of 8 multi-tenant real estate properties in the Metropolitan Detroit area valued at approximately $18,750,000.00.
“This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of Real Estate holdings,” enthused Travis Bronik, Executive Director of Divergent Capital. “We have invested across carefully chosen multifamily real estate and apartment communities throughout Metropolitan Detroit, with an emphasis on work force housing which has become the centerpiece of the new ‘work at home’ economy.”
Divergent Capital is meticulously crafting their next public raise for a $25,000,000 506(c) fund and expects to control another $100,000,000 of Real Estate across the Midwest. The focus remains on markets offering exceptional multifamily fundamentals and key macroeconomic demand drivers such as local employment and population growth.
About Divergent Capital:
Divergent Capital is a real estate investment firm based in Southfield, Michigan. Capital preservation is as important as maximizing returns, which is why Divergent Capital only invests in properties where their management team can enhance the intrinsic value by maximizing operational efficiencies and focused rebranding and renovation.
Divergent Capital is led by its co-founders and managing partners, Travis Bronik, Nathan Guinane, and Saif Siddiqui. Travis Bronik is the Executive Director and an attorney by trade who brings over two decades of real estate investment experience. In addition to a meticulous eye for contract details, Travis has a verifiable history of double-digit returns. Nathan Guinane is the Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Partnerships. He has successfully invested in and developed single and multi-family properties and is adept at extracting value from properties in need of rehabilitation. Saif Siddiqui serves as the firm's Director of Acquisitions, where his primary responsibilities involve the sourcing and underwriting of new deals, contract negotiations, and due diligence. Prior to joining Divergent Capital, he was the Co-Founder of Roof Estates where he specialized in identifying value-added multifamily and commercial real estate in the Metro Detroit area.
