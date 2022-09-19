Longtime Home of Richards Bus Lines set for Auction in Luray, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines -- a 3 bay commercial building in downtown Luray, VA (Page County).”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of the longtime home of Richards Bus lines -- a 3 bay commercial building in downtown Luray, VA (Page County) -- on Wednesday, October 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
As did many local businesses in the pre-war early 1940’s, Richards Bus Lines filled a need. In this case, the American Viscose plant in Front Royal needed workers and Mr. Richards formed Richards Bus Line to transport those workers from Luray. This service laid the groundwork for many successful years of business in the commercial transportation industry which was continued by the Sours family when Eddie Sours acquired ownership of the company in 1978. The growth and success of the company continued under the Sours family – Eddie, Brain and Chris. However, the march of time brings change and the inevitability of change was thrust upon us when earlier this year Eddie Sours decided to close this loved family business. The sale of this Luray landmark is the culmination of the Richards’ and Sours’ families decision to pursue new opportunities and spend more time with their family and friends.
“Since 1949, this building was the home to Richards Bus Lines, and now the owner is enjoying some much deserved retirement. Located in downtown Luray, this building offers easy access to Routes 211 and 340, and is only one street off of Main Street,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of an excellent opportunity to bid and buy at your price!”
“Only one block off Main Street, the property’s highlights include a 3 bay commercial building in downtown Luray w/office space, break room/lounge & bathroom with easy access to Routes 211 & 340,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.
Wednesday, October 12 – 3PM -- 311 Mechanic St., Luray, VA 23835
3 bay building on .17 +/- acre lot in downtown Luray, VA (Page County)
• This building measures 3,264 +/- sf. and features 3 bays w/roll-up doors; center bay has higher door & ceiling; 2 of the bays have service pits in the floor; office; break room/lounge; bathroom w/shower stall; attic
• Town water & sewer; electric water heater
• Asphalt parking area
• Easy access to Rts. 211 & 340, and only one street off of Main St.
• Tax Map: 42A3-A-114; Deed Book: 581-568; Zoning: R3; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,091.36; Building was built in 1949 and has block & wood exterior; We guarantee a free and clear deed.
• Only $50,000 Starting Bid!!
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at (540) 421-5007 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com