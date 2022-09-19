OffGamers is Partnering with PayPal for a New Regional Campaign
It is always a pleasure to work with PayPal, more so when our customers get the benefit of purchasing our products at a lower price. That said, we’re looking forward to our next project with them.”SINGAPORE, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is currently collaborating with PayPal for a shopping campaign that is exclusive to customers residing in Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong.
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
During this campaign period, customers that managed to spend up to a certain amount with OffGamers will get a 5% discount on their purchases, if they were to checkout with PayPal. Customers are also required to use the code NEWPAYPAL to receive the said discount.
This campaign can also be seen as an opportunity to introduce and encourage customers to utilize the conveniences of PayPal.
The regional PayPal campaign will only be available for the first 5,000 customers and the promotional code will only be valid from 22nd August to the 30th of September 2022.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
