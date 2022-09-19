SHARE Village Las Vegas celebrates OrderAhead innovative online ordering milestone 4500+ Curbside Grocery Orders filled
OrderAhead touchless online ordering system removes obstacles to access, bringing the convenience of online shopping to the SHARE Village Community Pantry.
The OrderAhead online ordering platform offers a more private and discreet experience for those that are not comfortable with seeking food assistance helping us to fulfill our promise to the community”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As SHARE Village Las Vegas approaches its second anniversary as a partner in the Feeding America/Three Square Regional Food Bank OrderAhead program we are celebrating having served 4,500 curbside grocery orders.
— Arnold Stalk, PhD Founder, SHARE Village Las Vegas
SHARE Village Las Vegas is setting the “gold standard” by embracing technology to remove the obstacles and stigma often associated with seeking assistance for food.
SHARE Village Las Vegas was among 14 non-profit organizations across the USA to partner with Feeding America and Three Square Regional Food Bank when the pilot program was launched in October 2020.
Since the implementation of the innovative online ordering program SHARE Village Las Vegas has distributed nearly a quarter of a million pounds of food to neighbors in need.
Amid the continued stormy economic conditions in Las Vegas, Nevada, access to nutritious food for families is a growing need. The demographic of those seeking assistance has broadened, many individuals and families have had to come to the realization that they need assistance with food. Having access to healthy food is vital in helping people live better and plays a role in the well-being of individuals both physically and economically in all stages of life.
“We were thrilled to be selected as a partner in this exciting and innovative pilot program in 2020 and have fully embraced the capabilities of the system. We take great personal pride in treating every one that visits our Community Pantry with dignity and respect. The OrderAhead online ordering platform offers a more private and discreet experience for those that are not comfortable with seeking food assistance helping us to fulfill our promise to the community,” said Arnold Stalk, PhD Founder of SHARE Village Las Vegas.
OrderAhead is a partnership among with the Three Square Regional Food Bank, Feeding America and SHARE Village Las Vegas. To access the “Order Ahead” system visit www.orderahead.org Neighbors utilizing the system will be able to build their own custom pantry boxes and select a pickup time/date and location. Once their order has been packaged, they will receive a notification instantly notifying them that their custom pantry package is ready for pickup.
Mission Statement:
SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1993 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing with 24/7/365 crisis intervention center services complemented with intensive supportive services. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, salon services, employment referrals and placements, and full-service community food pantry/nutrition programs. www.sharelasvegas.org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
