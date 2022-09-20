Brooks Running Chairman & CEO Jim Weber to Talk about Leadership Journey at Albers Executive Speaker Series
The live panel discussion with Brooks Running Chairman and CEO Jim Weber is free and open to the public.
Weber's successful turnaround of the Seattle-based business led to Warren Buffett declaring Brooks a standalone Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary company in 2012.
Pick a path, commit, and work every day to make a difference.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Running Chairman and CEO Jim Weber will be the first guest at the Albers Executive Speaker Series' 2022-23 season. The live panel discussion is free and open to the public who can sign up on the event's registration page.
In his new book 'Running with Purpose: How Brooks Outpaced Goliath Competitors to Lead the Pack', Weber shares how he led a passionate, committed team to transform a failing business into a billion-dollar brand in the ultra-competitive global running market.
Joining Brooks in 2001 as the brand’s fourth CEO in two years, Weber devised a strategy for Brooks to move from the back of the pack to leading in the athletic, fitness, and outdoor categories. It would require the team to employ conviction, fortitude, and constancy of purpose to out-execute much larger brands. Brooks’ success caught the attention of Warren Buffett, who declared it a standalone subsidiary company of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2012.
Today, people are yearning for authentic leadership and want to attach to brands and people they can trust. In Running with Purpose, Weber outlines six leadership principles he believes are essential to building trust and drawing people to a purpose bigger than themselves.
Weber’s journey at Brooks and beyond has become a playbook for anyone looking to apply purpose in their life – both professionally and personally. Pick a path, commit, and work every day to make a difference.
About Jim Weber
Jim Weber joined Brooks as CEO in 2001 and is credited for the Seattle-based company’s aggressive turnaround story, focusing the team solely on delivering personally inspiring products and experiences that keep people running. The business and brand caught the attention of Warren Buffett, who declared Brooks a standalone Berkshire Hathaway Inc. subsidiary company in 2012.
Weber’s professional journey also includes assignments in the branded consumer products industry as chairman and CEO of Sims Sports, president of O’Brien International, vice president of The Coleman Company, and various roles with The Pillsbury Company. Prior to joining Brooks, he was managing director of U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray Seattle Investment Banking practice and served on the Brooks board of directors.
Weber received a master’s of business administration degree with high distinction from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Author of the book Running with Purpose, he currently serves on the boards of directors for Brooks and Tuck. In September 2015, Runner’s World magazine named Weber one of nine most influential innovators in the running industry. As well, he’s earned a spot for more than 10 consecutive years on the Footwear News 'Power 100' list, honoring greats across all footwear categories from the runway to running.
About the Albers Executive Speaker Series
Since 2002, the Albers School of Business and Economics has organized the Albers Executive Speaker Series, live panels featuring top business leaders from the Puget Sound Area. Guests talk about a topic of their choice and respond to questions from a panel and the audience. The Speaker Series is yet another way Albers is committed to build student connections with the Seattle business community.
The Albers Executive Speaker Series is free and open to the public. Register to save your seat, ask questions for Jim Weber, and to be emailed any updates on the event.
COVID-19 policy for visitors
Seattle University's Safe Start Health Check screening continues to be available as a tool for visitors who wish to visit the SU campus and are asymptomatic or exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19. Screening results will be delivered immediately to visitors' email accounts.
Consistent with current conditions, public health requirements, and state and local law and guidance, face coverings are not required to be worn indoors or outdoors by members of the campus community, regardless of vaccination status, except for designated areas. Individuals who are immunocompromised or have underlying health conditions should consult with their healthcare provider for additional face covering recommendations.
About the Albers School of Business and Economics
Located in the heart of Seattle, the Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University is one of the premier business schools in the Northwest United States. Small class sizes and low student-to-faculty ratios ensure that a student is never just a number. Students benefit from the school’s deep business connections through mentorships, internships, and employment opportunities. Finally, Albers is distinct for its 70+ year legacy in championing the responsibility of business to create a better society.
Alicia Kan
Albers School of Business and Economics
+1 206-296-5732
