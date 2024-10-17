Seattle University is Presenting Sponsor for 2024 DECA Western Region Leadership Conference
Seattle University is made up of more than 7,200 students enrolled in nearly 150 undergraduate and graduate programs within six schools and colleges.
Three-day conference provides hands-on learning opportunities for high-achieving high school students across 12 Western states.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University will be one of three presenting sponsors for this year's DECA Western Region Leadership Conference, November 7-9, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue. The university will be represented by staff and students from the Albers School of Business and Economics, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Science and Engineering.
Host Washington DECA is the state branch of the nonprofit DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) which started in 1947. Its mission is to provide business and leadership opportunities to high school students to succeed in school, careers and life. Washington DECA is the largest student association in the state and the third largest DECA association in the world, with 15,007 professional, alumni and student members and 176 chapters.
The Western Region Leadership Conference (WRLC) centers on leadership development with a focus on developing entrepreneurial skills, financial literacy and providing a competitive landscape for business competition.
“The partnership between Washington DECA and Seattle University continues to provide opportunities to our student members at the Western Region Leadership Conference,” says Lori Hairston, executive director of Washington DECA. “With over 2,500 students in attendance, this event will offer pre-conference workshops and tours, certification testing labs, hands-on tech training and a full day of workshops so students can develop skills to make them successful in college and careers. We are grateful to have Seattle University as a presenting sponsor for the event.”
Associate Clinical Professor of Marketing Joseph Barnes will present on “Leveraging Social Media for Career Success” during the industry workshop session dedicated to technology. He plans to offer valuable insights on effectively sharing knowledge from speakers, articles and projects to enhance one's visibility to recruiters and hiring managers.
“Sponsoring the DECA Western Region Leadership Conference is an investment in our future,” says Albers Dean Joseph Phillips. “It provides high school students a unique opportunity to develop their skills and explore potential career paths. By supporting DECA, we hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Nestled in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, Seattle University offers nearly 150 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs. Founded in 1891, it is one of 27 Jesuit universities in the U.S. and 200 around the world, with more than 7,200 students from more than 70 countries. Seattle University ranks highly for value, social mobility, teaching excellence and innovation. Among the best national universities, Seattle University is the top-ranked university for best value of any institution in Washington state and is the highest ranked among private universities in the state for social mobility, according to the just-released 2025 undergraduate U.S. News & World Report "Best Colleges" rankings.
Beth Branchaw
Seattle University
branchb@seattleu.edu
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok
YouTube
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.