Renée DiResta, Scholar of Online Manipulation, Confirmed to Speak at Seattle University in March 2025

Renee DiResta is the author of 'Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies Into Reality'.

Author of 'Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies Into Reality' has spent a decade studying rumors, propaganda and influence in the digital age.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renée DiResta, author of 'Invisible Rulers: The People Who Turn Lies Into Reality', will be speaking at Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics on March 6, 2025, from 5 to 6:30 p.m..DiResta's visit is being organized by the school’s Center for Business Ethics (CBE) and Seattle University’s Technology Ethics Initiative . Interested parties may register to attend on the CBE page DiResta is a highly regarded expert and speaker on adversarial abuse online—in other words, how bad actors manipulate the digital public square. From spammers and scammers to state sponsored trolls, she investigates how social media platforms and technologies, such as generative AI, are used for evil. On her website, she says, “I study online manipulation, and what we can do about it.”DiResta has spent a decade studying rumors, propaganda and influence in the digital age, in contexts ranging from conspiracy theories to terrorist activity to state-sponsored information warfare. She has advised Congress, the State Department and civil society organizations on technology policy in areas ranging from transparency legislation to AI implications for women and children. She frequently speaks to business leaders about risks to brand and executive reputation.A contributor at The Atlantic, DiResta has also written for Wired, Foreign Affairs, Columbia Journalism Review, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Yale Review, The Guardian, POLITICO, Slate and Noema, as well as various academic journals.Jeffery Smith, head of Seattle University's Center for Business Ethics and the Frank Shrontz Chair in Professional Ethics, says, "DiResta powerfully reminds us how the information essential to our republic is no longer the purview of government; it rests in the hands of an array of privately controlled technology firms that determine what we see, who we hear from, and how public discourse takes place. DiResta challenges us to see how this problem demands a complex response, from corporations, legislators, and those of us in the academy."“Facts are the bedrock upon which democratic public discourse rests," says Onur Bakiner, Director of Seattle University's Technology Ethics Initiative. "Renée DiResta and her team have done an incredible job over the past decade to protect the American public from the proliferation of lies, and their good deeds have not gone unpunished. It is an honor to host her at Seattle University.”About Seattle University’s Center for Business EthicsEstablished in 2011, the Center for Business Ethics partners with business leaders, scholars, faculty, students and alumni to critically examine ethical issues in business and the role business can play in advancing the common good. The Center is the administrative home for the Northwest Ethics Network (NWEN), an independent group of ethics and compliance professionals representing over 30 Pacific Northwest organizations. NWEN meets in a confidential setting to network, facilitate member-led discussions of best practices and examine current issues facing ethics and compliance professionals.About Seattle University’s Technology Ethics InitiativeThe Technology Ethics Initiative convenes and inspires productive discussions about the role of transformative technologies for a just society. It seeks to deliver programs and resources that shape future leadership across all sectors to harness the power of technology for social good and mitigate the risks and harms arising from the applications of technology.

