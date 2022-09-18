Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Montgomery County.

Shortly after 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to northbound Interstate-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on I-270 and came upon the Toyota. The driver of the Chevrolet tried to swerve out of the way, but rear-ended the Toyota. One of the passengers in the Toyota, Sandra Lorena Morales De Arevala, 35, was declared deceased at the scene. The two other people in the Toyota, both males, were transported to Inova Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Tesla, Thabiso Mandela Mokuena, 24, was taken into custody for suspicion of impaired driving. Mokuena was transported to the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack before he was released after troopers consulted with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine what charges should be filed in this case. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash.

###

 CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov

 

