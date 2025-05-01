Maryland State Police Investigate Early Morning Pedestrian Fatal In Charles County

May 1, 2025

(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning pedestrian fatal crash in Charles County.

The deceased has not yet been positively identified. Police believe he was the driver and sole occupant of a gray Infiniti involved in the crash. Emergency responders pronounced him deceased on the scene.

Shortly before 2:40 a.m., troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to the report of a crash on U.S. Route 301 at Sadie Lane in La Plata. The preliminary investigation indicates a gray Infiniti was stopped in lane 2 on southbound Route 301 at Sadie Lane when it was struck in the rear by a blue Nissan Rogue.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, identified as Africa Violet, 45, of King George, Virginia, advised police that the driver of the Infiniti exited his vehicle after the crash and ran across the center median into the northbound lanes of Route 301. The pedestrian was then struck by a white tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Maryland State Troopers were provided assistance by deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the La Plata Police Department. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov