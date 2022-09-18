Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B2004173                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks                                   

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: September 18, 2022 at approximately 1258 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 14 S

TOWN: Randolph

CROSS STREETS: South Randolph Rd

WEATHER:         Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mariah Mears

AGE: 29

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: MC Forty-Eight

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Serious Non-Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 18, 2022 at approximately 1258 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Vermont Route 14 S in the Town of Randolph for a reported motorcycle crash. Troopers determined that Mariah Mears (29) was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control and struck a guardrail. Mears was transported to Gifford Medical Center for treatment. Inexperience is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ____Pending_

