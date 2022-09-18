Royalton Barracks / Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2004173
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: September 18, 2022 at approximately 1258 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 14 S
TOWN: Randolph
CROSS STREETS: South Randolph Rd
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mariah Mears
AGE: 29
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Thetford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: MC Forty-Eight
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Serious Non-Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 18, 2022 at approximately 1258 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Vermont Route 14 S in the Town of Randolph for a reported motorcycle crash. Troopers determined that Mariah Mears (29) was operating her 2022 Harley Davidson north when she lost control and struck a guardrail. Mears was transported to Gifford Medical Center for treatment. Inexperience is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _______Pending_______ T23 VSA ____Pending_