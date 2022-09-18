Cole James Cash, (@grifter160) and Scarlett Star, (@Queer_Money) Launch New Show, 'Never Log Off' on Twitch

Never Log Off @grifter160 Cole Cash @Queer_Money Scarlett Star

Following months of off-air preparation, @Grifter160 and @Queer_Money are Ready to DJ and are Back

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ontario-based DJ and performing artist Cole James Cash, (@grifter160) along with Scarlett Star (@Queer_Money) are excited to announce the launch of their all-new podcast, Never Log Off, a Twitch show, starting weekdays at 6pm.

The first episode airs on Monday, September 19th, where Cash and Starr will be joined by Cille Eyon (@schiyotv) live on Twitch, kicked off by a 6pm DJ set .

The premiere will be followed by daily episodes that will air live on Twitch and will subsequently be found on YouTube.

“I am excited to be back on twitch with our show where we try to be welcoming to everyone, any gender, any sexuality, any background,” said cohost Starr, an economist, and OnlyFans model. “You are invited to sit on the couch and watch tv with us and relax. Very few shows have that feeling. Fans feel welcomed with no judgment.”

The podcast, a sequel to their hit podcast series Log Off Already, will address current events issues reality TV, and gaming. Many episodes will feature guest stars from various industries, including Journalism, TV, film, comedy, pornography, and music, among others.

"I know people are burned out on political debates and youtube drama on twitch, on our show we have fun but we don't "punch down",” says Cash. “You can be funny and have comedy without being transphobic or racist, we need more leftists in spaces that occupy regular people who don't have time to sit through hours of theory and just want to enjoy themselves for a bit. We try to bring that to our show"

A celebration of diversity, the show is hosted by two transgender women and an Afro-Latino man.

The show can be found on weekdays at 6pm. More information can be found below.

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/never_log_off

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/neverlogoffever

Instagram: @donteverlogoff

Twitter: @never_log_off

Tiktok: @neverlogoff