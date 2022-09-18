Yaan Xinkuang Plans to Invest in a Rare Earth Refinery

YAAN XINKUANG - yaan-xinkuang.com

The company is working on ensuring business growth through new partnerships

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yaan Xinkuang, a Chinese mineral development company that focuses on critical metals and minerals having increasing demand in modern technologies and which is currently in the advanced stages of development, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a funding agreement for an existing rare earth refinery in Southeast Asia.

The refinery is based on technology and procedures that have previously been established and are in use at a dozen other rare earth processing plants, and it can produce 2.500 metric tons of rare earth oxides. The ability to manufacture high-profile neodymium ("Nd"), praseodymium ("Pr"), dysprosium ("Dy"), and terbium ("Tb") oxides are crucial to the electrification and electric vehicle (EV) industry sectors, which are quickly emerging and rising. These important materials are trading at high prices, and the current output levels of existing facilities are difficult to sustain demand.

“We are collaborating closely with the proprietors of the refinery. Our negotiations are going well, and we are getting close to reaching a final funding arrangement. Price will consider two types of permits: those that have been granted and those that are still pending. The formal agreement is expected to include specific commercial and proprietary terms typical of such papers. We have been working with this refinery for a long time and we believe now is the best time to proceed with the investment”, said Guo Fang, Chief Investment Officer of Yaan Xinkuang.

“We are confident in our ability to supply the requisite concentrate feedstock to the refinery for its present capacity and to support growth plans in future years, thanks to our continually rising supply of rare earth concentrates. We are also looking to expand our sources, particularly in-country, in order to supply the refinery and meet the needs of our current customers”, noted Jiang Tao, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at Yaan Xinkuang.

About Yaan Xinkuang

Yaan-Xinkuang.com was founded as an ethical and environmentally responsible mineral development company and is now one of China’s leading rare earth material producers. The rare earth elements produced by Yaan Xinkuang are employed in a variety of high-tech and future-oriented applications, including electronics, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric automobiles, among others. Yaan Xinkuang stands out among rare earth manufacturers by providing items that can be traced from the mine to the finished product. At Yaan Xinkuang, we believe in providing high-quality products and excellent service to clients across the world; advancing our customers' product development and sustainability goals; and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable workplaces.