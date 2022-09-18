Derby Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004222
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/17/22 at 2229 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road in Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 0544 hours, Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
Trooper Kali Lindor
Vermont State Police
Derby
35 Crawford Farm Rd
Newport, VT 05855
Tel. 802-334-8881