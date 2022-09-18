Derby Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004222

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Lindor

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/17/22 at 2229 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Road in Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: unknown suspect(s)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 0544 hours, Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspects are attached. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

Trooper Kali Lindor

Vermont State Police

Derby

35 Crawford Farm Rd

Newport, VT 05855

Tel. 802-334-8881

kali.lindor@vermont.gov