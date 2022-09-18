UPDATED PRESS RELEASE- Derby Barracks/ Request for information

**UPDATED PRESS RELEASE**

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 @ 1707 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Catalytic Converter

VICTIM: Michelle Matten

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/17/2022 at approximately 1707 hours, Troopers were notified about a theft of a Catalytic Converter from a 2012 Jeep Patriot at North Point Car Dealership located on US Route 5 in the Town of Derby. The complainant, Michelle Matten, 27 of Newport Town stated the Catalytic Converter was taken the night prior. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.