Submit Release
News Search

There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,036 in the last 365 days.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE- Derby Barracks/ Request for information

**UPDATED PRESS RELEASE**

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004217

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper A. Rice                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 @ 1707 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Catalytic Converter

 

 

VICTIM: Michelle Matten

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt                                                                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/17/2022 at approximately 1707 hours, Troopers were notified about a theft of a Catalytic Converter from a 2012 Jeep Patriot at North Point Car Dealership located on US Route 5 in the Town of Derby.  The complainant, Michelle Matten, 27 of Newport Town stated the Catalytic Converter was taken the night prior. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.

 

You just read:

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE- Derby Barracks/ Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.