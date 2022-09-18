UPDATED PRESS RELEASE- Derby Barracks/ Request for information
**UPDATED PRESS RELEASE**
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004217
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 @ 1707 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Catalytic Converter
VICTIM: Michelle Matten
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/17/2022 at approximately 1707 hours, Troopers were notified about a theft of a Catalytic Converter from a 2012 Jeep Patriot at North Point Car Dealership located on US Route 5 in the Town of Derby. The complainant, Michelle Matten, 27 of Newport Town stated the Catalytic Converter was taken the night prior. If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.