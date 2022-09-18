Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,077 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Multiple Offenses in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in multiple offenses that occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the First District.

 

  • Burglary Two of an Establishment: At approximately 2:48 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-133-058

 

  • Theft Two: At approximately 9:43 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. While inside the suspect took property and left the establishment without paying for the items. CCN: 22-133-082

 

  • Theft Two: At approximately 10:26 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. While inside the suspect took property and left the establishment without paying for the items. Responding units apprehended to suspect. CCN: 22-133-082

 

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 20-year-old Darrell Washington, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and two counts of Theft Two.

 

###

 

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in Multiple Offenses in the First District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.