Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,017 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

(BALTIMORE) — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this afternoon on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

Just before 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack were dispatched for a report of a single vehicle crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 prior to Chesaco Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2022 Can Am Spyder trike motorcycle, for unknown reasons exited the road to the right and crashed into the concrete barrier, where the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Bernard James Moll Jr., 65, of Dundalk, Maryland, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.  The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist. There were no lane closures as a result of this crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.