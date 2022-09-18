Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

(BALTIMORE) — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this afternoon on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

Just before 4:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack were dispatched for a report of a single vehicle crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 prior to Chesaco Avenue. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2022 Can Am Spyder trike motorcycle, for unknown reasons exited the road to the right and crashed into the concrete barrier, where the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Bernard James Moll Jr., 65, of Dundalk, Maryland, was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist. There were no lane closures as a result of this crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

